Chris Van Hollen: If You’re Mad Trump’s Trying to Muzzle Jimmy Kimmel, Be Mad About Mahmoud Khalil

Sen. Chris Van Hollen never met an illegal alien he didn't want to sit down and share margaritas with. Now he's stanning for Columbia campus agitator Mahmood Khalil, who's been on a media publicity tour ever since a judge ordered him released from ICE detention. Khalil spearheaded the tent-city movement on Columbia's campus to chant pro-Hamas slogans and keep Jewish students out of class. The effort to get him deported has been a long one, but it seems it might possibly be coming into view, for real this time.

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And that has Van Hollen speaking up in Khalil's defense. If you're mad at President Donald Trump for trying to "muzzle" Jimmy Kimmel (he's not trying very hard), then you should be mad about Khalil's impending deportation as well.

Free speech is free speech — you don't get to pick and choose.



If you are mad about Trump's efforts to muzzle Jimmy Kimmel, you should be equally angry about his efforts to punish students who speak out against U.S. complicity in the horrors in Gaza.https://t.co/TAfMYBjknq — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) May 11, 2026

He's not an American citizen. We certainly do get to "pick and choose." https://t.co/JKvEJ5tFfY — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) May 11, 2026

He's here on a student visa, the terms of which he violated by giving aid and comfort to a recognized terrorist organization. Yes, we get to pick and choose who gets to study in the United States.

He’s a Hamas-supporting foreigner. What are we doing here? — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) May 11, 2026

Chris this is not an accurate description of what Mahmoud Khalil is being punished for.



Plenty of people have a really big problem with this guy's efforts to spread hate and violence. You are insulting their intelligence by refusing to acknowledge that reality. — Gavin Newsom or Bust! (@RoyDelfino) May 11, 2026

This wasn’t speech, this was harassment and assault on Jewish students. — brooklyn91941 (@brooklyn91941) May 11, 2026

If you didn’t say anything when Trump was banned from all social media, including X, you might want to sit this one out Champ, don’t be a hypocrite — Richard Dobal (@ridobal) May 11, 2026

He's an alien on a Visa. We can deport him at will. And he organized violent protests, not just engaged in "free speech". — Mike Jones 🦘🤿🐊😱 (@MikemanCommeth) May 11, 2026

Student ? He’s a professional agitator who hates western liberalism

We don’t want lunatics like this in our country

Your defense of him is a reason why I am a former Dem — Rapps (@RappstheBoomer) May 11, 2026

Let him practice his freedom of speech on the streets of Syria. — TheBigO99 (@TheBigO1999) May 11, 2026

Nobody is mad at President Trump. You’re an Anti American, illegal loving, scum bag.

Kimmel is an idiot and a loser. And the “student” in question is a terrorist. We are so glad he’s being deported back to the third world where he belongs 🇺🇸 — Heather (@HeatherTalks11) May 11, 2026

Khalil’s affiliation with a prohibited terrorist organization bars him from being eligible to immigrate.



There is no reason he should still be here when many more deserving people are waiting in line. — Tomas McIntee (@MathIntee) May 11, 2026

Right on brand, take the side of any foreigner no matter how violent or deranged over the American citizens. You truly are a scumbag. — Johnny Flyover 🇺🇸 (@JohnFlyover) May 11, 2026

Is this your new Maryland Man? How fast you've moved on from Kilmar. — GlockInMySock (@InGlock) May 11, 2026

This infiltrator handed out official Hamas literature justifying the 10/7 atrocities. Foreign guests don't have a free speech right to promote terrorism. — Matt Cavanaugh (@matt_cavanaugh_) May 11, 2026

The fact that you equate these two things is disgusting. — Rich Klein (@RichKleinCrisis) May 11, 2026

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He doesn't belong here, doesn't deserve to be here. No reason why we should tolerate yet another Islamist terrorist in our midst. Send that terrorist POS packing, anywhere but here. You can become his pen pal if you like him so much. — Ragnarokpaperscissors (@rgnrkpprscssrs) May 11, 2026

Please stop embarrising your constituents in Maryland.



Your pro-terrorist activism is a betrayal of your voters. — Dan Pollak (@PollakDan) May 11, 2026

We get to pick and choose the people who are guests in our country.

Fucking terrorists can go home — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) May 11, 2026

Khalil's not stupid … he knows enough to moderate his speech while his deportation is being argued in the courts. But he was arrested for a reason. America absolutely does get to pick and choose which terrorist-supporting foreigners get to stay. As someone said, deport him and let him spread his antisemitism somewhere else.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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