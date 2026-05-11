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Chris Van Hollen: If You’re Mad Trump’s Trying to Muzzle Jimmy Kimmel, Be Mad About Mahmoud Khalil

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on May 11, 2026
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file

Sen. Chris Van Hollen never met an illegal alien he didn't want to sit down and share margaritas with. Now he's stanning for Columbia campus agitator Mahmood Khalil, who's been on a media publicity tour ever since a judge ordered him released from ICE detention. Khalil spearheaded the tent-city movement on Columbia's campus to chant pro-Hamas slogans and keep Jewish students out of class. The effort to get him deported has been a long one, but it seems it might possibly be coming into view, for real this time.

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And that has Van Hollen speaking up in Khalil's defense. If you're mad at President Donald Trump for trying to "muzzle" Jimmy Kimmel (he's not trying very hard), then you should be mad about Khalil's impending deportation as well.

He's here on a student visa, the terms of which he violated by giving aid and comfort to a recognized terrorist organization. Yes, we get to pick and choose who gets to study in the United States.

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Khalil's not stupid … he knows enough to moderate his speech while his deportation is being argued in the courts. But he was arrested for a reason. America absolutely does get to pick and choose which terrorist-supporting foreigners get to stay. As someone said, deport him and let him spread his antisemitism somewhere else.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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