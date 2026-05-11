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Backfire: Family Demands Answers in Police Shooting, Gets Them in Bodycam Footage

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on May 11, 2026
Richfield Police Department

As our own Doug Powers reported last week, the Black Lives Matter movement demanded that police wear bodycams so that their misdeeds would be captured on video. As Libs of TikTok put it, "This might be the greatest backfire in history." Now some on the Left are arguing to get rid of police bodycams, saying that "they have been a propaganda tool.” POLITICO reported in February that "Democrats fear body cameras could be ICE’s new mass surveillance tool." We've done several posts about how "community leaders" have been caught on bodycams rushing the police with weapons brandished.

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In late April, CBS News reported that the family of 27-year-old Desaver Hollis, of Plymouth, Minnesota, was seeking answers after he was shot and killed by police. On Monday, the family got their wish, as police released the bodycam footage of Hollis fleeing from the police and exchanging gunshots. (Note: End Wokeness had the video, but for some reason, X wouldn't allow us to embed it.)

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FOX 9 News reports that after the bodycam video was released, the Hollis family held a news conference where "attorneys with the family raised questions about the editing of the video and whether it was necessary for officers to fire 20 shots during the encounter."

"Redacted and heavily edited," says the family's attorney.

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The bodycam video won't stop the family or their attorney. As we said above, they'll say the video was edited.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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