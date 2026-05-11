Backfire: Family Demands Answers in Police Shooting, Gets Them in Bodycam Footage

As our own Doug Powers reported last week, the Black Lives Matter movement demanded that police wear bodycams so that their misdeeds would be captured on video. As Libs of TikTok put it, "This might be the greatest backfire in history." Now some on the Left are arguing to get rid of police bodycams, saying that "they have been a propaganda tool.” POLITICO reported in February that "Democrats fear body cameras could be ICE’s new mass surveillance tool." We've done several posts about how "community leaders" have been caught on bodycams rushing the police with weapons brandished.

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In late April, CBS News reported that the family of 27-year-old Desaver Hollis, of Plymouth, Minnesota, was seeking answers after he was shot and killed by police. On Monday, the family got their wish, as police released the bodycam footage of Hollis fleeing from the police and exchanging gunshots. (Note: End Wokeness had the video, but for some reason, X wouldn't allow us to embed it.)

The leftist Narrative: "young scholar Desaver Hollis shot and kiIIed by police and the family demands answers!"



Here’s what the bodycam footage shows:



https://t.co/Koiu92BZkJ — Grant Godwin - The Typical Liberal (@the_typical_lib) May 11, 2026

Family demands answers:

Answer: He tried to kill the police. pic.twitter.com/3sYcXBpFGM — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) May 11, 2026

Resolution improved. Absolutely damning moment caught on body cam for the family. pic.twitter.com/dwNoTkTp3C — Adam Francisco (@adamfrancisco_) May 11, 2026

Can’t wait to see the smiling graduation pic! — MoviesnMayhem (@elmstreetglove) May 11, 2026

Bodycam is the worst thing to ever happen to them. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 11, 2026

The answer is: your relative was a gun wielding thug who died while attempting to kill a police officer. — Ackley Kid 🇺🇸🫡👌 (@Zeronetgain) May 11, 2026

Here is the answer. Desaver is an idiot who played a deadly game and lost now fuck off. — Enjoy it. (@dealwithitsmith) May 11, 2026

I saw the entire video on YouTube. Once the officer was shot, the other cop absolutely mag dumped the criminal. — Derg Burg 🍔 & Yeen Cuisine 🍕 (@RuggedTheDragon) May 11, 2026

Family wants answers, well here ya go….he was a thug and got shot while he was doing thuggish things.



Now tell us why he was a thug who took a shot at the police? — Mike (@Mike78642) May 11, 2026

FOX 9 News reports that after the bodycam video was released, the Hollis family held a news conference where "attorneys with the family raised questions about the editing of the video and whether it was necessary for officers to fire 20 shots during the encounter."

"Redacted and heavily edited," says the family's attorney.

Family demands answers.... 😂😂



He was a scumbag criminal.



There's your answer. — Ghost In The Machine (@xGhostCodex) May 11, 2026

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Well, the family has their answers. Now I have some questions for the family, regarding why they shouldn’t be prosecuted for inflicting this monster on society. — Tim (@Timthoughtsdot) May 11, 2026

Answers? Just show them the video.

And then lead them out.

Thank you and have a great day. — Jeff Christian (@cjchristian00) May 11, 2026

The bodycam video won't stop the family or their attorney. As we said above, they'll say the video was edited.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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