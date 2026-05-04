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The Left Demanded Police Bodycams and Got 'em -- Possibly the Greatest Backfire in History (Pics, Video)

Doug P. | 8:45 PM on May 04, 2026
Meme screenshot

In the wake of the Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson, Missouri a dozen years ago, liberal activists, lefty organizations, civil rights activists and many other Democrats demanded that the police and other officers of the law be made to wear body cameras to record everything that happens during their shift. 

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It didn't really take that long for it to backfire on the Left. More recently the Dems have been claiming officer bodycams could be a mass surveillance tool for ICE and other law enforcement. 

The Dems now seem to know that the entire issue has blown up in their faces.

Instead of helping demonize law enforcement, it's had the opposite effect. 

These days the Left is now largely regretting the thing they supported that is now torching their desired talking points. 

The Left's call for police bodycams has backfired repeatedly.

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It backfired on Jasmine Crockett:

It's backfired on Kilmar Abrego Garcia (and by extension Sen. Chris Van Hollen):

It's backfired on obnoxious and arrogant public officials:

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Here's another doozy:

The list could go on forever. 

Next up the libs will spend a great deal of time trying to prove why the cops wearing cameras is a civil rights violation, racist or just unconstitutional. They couldn't be more predictable. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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