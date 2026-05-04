The Left Demanded Police Bodycams and Got 'em -- Possibly the Greatest Backfire in History (Pics, Video)

In the wake of the Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson, Missouri a dozen years ago, liberal activists, lefty organizations, civil rights activists and many other Democrats demanded that the police and other officers of the law be made to wear body cameras to record everything that happens during their shift.

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It didn't really take that long for it to backfire on the Left. More recently the Dems have been claiming officer bodycams could be a mass surveillance tool for ICE and other law enforcement.

Democrats fear body cameras could be ICE’s new mass surveillance tool https://t.co/8Vn109KED7 — POLITICO (@politico) February 7, 2026

The Dems now seem to know that the entire issue has blown up in their faces.

Instead of helping demonize law enforcement, it's had the opposite effect.

Police bodycam ended the entire BLM grift



This might be the greatest backfire in history pic.twitter.com/63JhiOGKa5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 4, 2026

These days the Left is now largely regretting the thing they supported that is now torching their desired talking points.

There’s a reason some leftists are calling for bodycams to stop being used.



“They have been a propaganda tool.”



Meaning, bodycams are a tool that have been very inconvenient to their narratives.pic.twitter.com/UWqITGgfU7 https://t.co/6JtSWgbXMG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 4, 2026

The Left's call for police bodycams has backfired repeatedly.

It backfired on Jasmine Crockett:

🚨 JUST IN: Bodycam footage has been released of Jasmine Crockett's bodyguard pulling a GUN on Dallas police, resulting in his death



And it turns out, this guy was even WORSE than previously thought.



Per Dallas PD, he:

- Stole US government plates and put them on his car

- Used… pic.twitter.com/VqYHpQDxqL — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 17, 2026

It's backfired on Kilmar Abrego Garcia (and by extension Sen. Chris Van Hollen):

NEW: DHS has provided @FoxNews a bodycam image & HSI report from when Kilmar Abrego Garcia was pulled over by Tennessee Highway Patrol & was suspected of human trafficking in 2022. Per report, he had 8 people w/ no luggage in the car w/ him, & claimed to be driving them from TX… pic.twitter.com/d2uU6YuVKx — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 18, 2025

It's backfired on obnoxious and arrogant public officials:

Bodycam footage shows Illinois Democrat Samantha Steele, 45, telling Chicago police, "I'm an elected official," as she was arrested for drunk driving. Steele, a Cook County Board of Review commissioner, had an open wine bottle in her car and refused sobriety tests after a crash. pic.twitter.com/ljPKo1pd2f — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 26, 2024

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Here's another doozy:

“You know who I am, right?”



WATCH: A prominent Rhode Island Democrat invoked her status on police bodycam before being arrested during a traffic stop.



Maria Bucci, 51, chairwoman of the Democratic Party committee in Cranston, the state’s second-largest city, now faces a… pic.twitter.com/fVuymaziN3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 24, 2025

The list could go on forever.

Next up the libs will spend a great deal of time trying to prove why the cops wearing cameras is a civil rights violation, racist or just unconstitutional. They couldn't be more predictable.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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