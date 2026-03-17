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Bodycam Video Released of Jasmine Crockett’s Bodyguard Pulling a Gun on Police

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on March 17, 2026
AP Photo/LM Otero

As our own Warren Squire reported last week, a member of Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s security detail was killed during a standoff with federal agents last Wednesday. The news broke Friday night that a man wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer, who goes by the alias "Mike King," barricaded himself in a parking garage in Dallas. King, who provided security for Crockett in Congress and during her failed Senate campaign, was fatally shot by SWAT officers.

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Bodycam footage of the incident has been released a week later. A fake name? But wait, there's more!

The post continues:

… a FAKE name

- Was wearing a fake police uniform and pretending to be a federal agent

- Created fraudulent businesses using FAKE identifying information to hire legit cops for off-duty jobs

And Crockett pretends she had no idea. That soon-to-be-unemployed POS might be even dumber than we thought.

Crockett being dumber than we thought is probably the most likely explanation.

There's a job waiting for her at MS NOW as a political commentator.

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We admire your restraint. A lot of people are suggesting an affair, although we have no evidence of that. Incredibly, this hasn't blown up into a bigger story: a bodyguard for a member of Congress uses a fake name, uses stolen government plates, wears police-style uniforms, carries an illegal firearm, and that's not even all of it. 

***


Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Jasmine Crockett. 

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CONGRESS CRIME FIREARMS JASMINE CROCKETT

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