Bodycam Video Released of Jasmine Crockett’s Bodyguard Pulling a Gun on Police

As our own Warren Squire reported last week, a member of Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s security detail was killed during a standoff with federal agents last Wednesday. The news broke Friday night that a man wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer, who goes by the alias "Mike King," barricaded himself in a parking garage in Dallas. King, who provided security for Crockett in Congress and during her failed Senate campaign, was fatally shot by SWAT officers.

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Bodycam footage of the incident has been released a week later. A fake name? But wait, there's more!

🚨 JUST IN: Bodycam footage has been released of Jasmine Crockett's bodyguard pulling a GUN on Dallas police, resulting in his death



And it turns out, this guy was even WORSE than previously thought.



Per Dallas PD, he:

- Stole US government plates and put them on his car

- Used… pic.twitter.com/VqYHpQDxqL — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 17, 2026

The post continues:

… a FAKE name - Was wearing a fake police uniform and pretending to be a federal agent - Created fraudulent businesses using FAKE identifying information to hire legit cops for off-duty jobs And Crockett pretends she had no idea. That soon-to-be-unemployed POS might be even dumber than we thought.

Crockett being dumber than we thought is probably the most likely explanation.

There is no way this woman didn't know. How do you hire someone and not background check them or anything? — Shane Connor 🇺🇲 (@ShaneConnor) March 17, 2026

Crockett’s political career keeps getting worse. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 17, 2026

There's a job waiting for her at MS NOW as a political commentator.

She hired a friend. It was a grift to pay someone for security that she doesn't need. — Stosh (@STL019) March 17, 2026

She just made a perfect ad for The SAVE America Act. pic.twitter.com/DuOrqClijV — Tenniscourted (@tenniscourted) March 17, 2026

But of course she defends him to her last breath. Libs can never admit they were wrong — CSF32980 (@cs6476) March 17, 2026

You're wrong and I'll prove it! He was just getting ready to turn his life around, go to college and get a social justice degree to fix the corrupt legal system that framed him in the first place!



Either that or he was just another criminal scumbag of the type that Leftys love. — cologeek (@sentaison) March 17, 2026

The swamp relies on fake federal agents with stolen plates to guard politicians like Crockett.



Her bodyguard's full scam operation shows how desperately they protect their dirty inner circle. — TinHatBearAK (@Konstoyouralas1) March 17, 2026

Facts.



You’ve got someone impersonating a federal agent, running fake operations, and it escalates to this level?



That’s a massive failure somewhere in the system. People deserve answers. — 🇺🇸RogelioTexMex🇲🇽Maldonado🇺🇸 (@M20Roge) March 17, 2026

This story just keeps getting worse… 🚨

And the excuses keep getting weaker. — American Citizen 🇺🇸 (@realtalkstruth) March 17, 2026

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I should not reply to this tweet



It's outside my character's natural interests and the conversation is politically inflammatory



A skydiving instructor would scroll past this content — Skydive Life🪂 (@satinskydive) March 17, 2026

We admire your restraint. A lot of people are suggesting an affair, although we have no evidence of that. Incredibly, this hasn't blown up into a bigger story: a bodyguard for a member of Congress uses a fake name, uses stolen government plates, wears police-style uniforms, carries an illegal firearm, and that's not even all of it.

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Jasmine Crockett.

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