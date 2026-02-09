Politico: Dems Now Fear Body Cameras Could Be Mass Surveillance Tool for ICE

Fox News' Bill Melugin was on to talk about the looming government shutdown over the Democrats' "Christmas list" of demands for funding DHS. If you skip to 1:53, you'll hear Melugin say that one of the Democrats' demands is that ICE agents wear body cameras, and we couldn't agree more. However, they're having second thoughts, as they're afraid that agents might use the body cameras to surveil protests and such.

NEW: Congress has until the end of Friday to reach a deal on DHS funding, and Republicans are calling some Dem demands non-starters. Now, some Dems are worried that ICE bodycams would be used to surveil anti-ICE protesters, and they want restrictions on how the cams can be used. pic.twitter.com/KnF4TnDd20 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 9, 2026

POLITICO published a story about it:

Democrats fear body cameras could be ICE’s new mass surveillance tool https://t.co/8Vn109KED7 — POLITICO (@politico) February 7, 2026

Having cops wear body cameras has backfired on the Black Lives Matter crowd — now we can see that that "community leader" rushed the cop who pulled him over and tried to kill him.

Alfred Ng and Katherine Long write for POLITICO:

A push to put body cameras on all ICE agents has Democrats running headlong into a new problem: fear that the technology will provide another avenue for mass surveillance of protesters. Congressional Democratic leaders have made universal use of body cameras one of their prime demands for imposing accountability on Immigration and Customs Enforcement, especially after federal agents fatally shot two American citizens in Minneapolis. But after an outcry from privacy advocates that surveillance tools will allow ICE agents to identify and track protesters, Democrats are also calling for restrictions on how the body cameras can be used. … Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who proposed a ban on ICE agents using facial recognition, also supported surveillance limits on body cameras. “Obviously we want them to be wearing body cameras, but we would want restrictions placed on what that information could be used for,” Markey said. “We want to make sure that we have the accountability for how these officers conduct themselves on the streets of our country, but we don’t want it in turn to be used as a way of coming back and suppressing free speech.”

It won't suppress free speech at all. It will simply record that free speech, such as trying to run down an ICE agent.

This is one of the fastest Lib Virtuous Thing You Must Support Or You Are Bad to Actually, the Former Virtuous Thing Is Bad Now shifts I've ever seen. https://t.co/ziI5TyLQ52 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 9, 2026

I'm in favor of body cams for ICE, which was good last week, but now I'm bad. Sad! — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 9, 2026

I am not in favor of every private citizen's Ring camera being commandeered for "pet" searches, but I don't know if that's good or bad. Update me! — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 9, 2026

"Body cams, but with an AI filter on the back end such that the only thing saved is evidence of ICE wrongdoing" — Tom (@TCAZ1776) February 9, 2026

Every protester has an iPhone recording ICE's every movement. Let's turn that around.

Group Who Demanded Body Cameras Realize Blowback is Coming. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 8, 2026

No, what they fear is the world seeing how insane and violent the liberal protesters they have to deal with have gotten. It will make it harder to blame ICE agents for their bad behavior. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 7, 2026

Idiots — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) February 7, 2026

Democrats fear normals finding out the truth about their lunatic brownshirts. — Collaborationist (@corrcomm) February 8, 2026

Democrats fear body cameras will derail their ability to craft false narratives. — Antonio (@djtechchicago) February 8, 2026

this guy called it. body cams are bad now LOLhttps://t.co/xiqPkBPKuJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 8, 2026

We know why you are afraid..... it is not surveillance.... pic.twitter.com/08hHnKleO8 — Johnathon Densmore (@TheJohnnyDee7) February 7, 2026

Bodycams are bad again?



I can never keep up. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 7, 2026

No, they still want body cams, they just want strict restrictions on how they are used … because they know it will exonerate ICE agents and show the kind of lunatics they have to put up with.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

