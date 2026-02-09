Andy Beshear: His Faith Led Him to Veto ‘The Nastiest Piece of Anti-LGBTQ...
Politico: Dems Now Fear Body Cameras Could Be Mass Surveillance Tool for ICE

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on February 09, 2026
Comedy Central

Fox News' Bill Melugin was on to talk about the looming government shutdown over the Democrats' "Christmas list" of demands for funding DHS. If you skip to 1:53, you'll hear Melugin say that one of the Democrats' demands is that ICE agents wear body cameras, and we couldn't agree more. However, they're having second thoughts, as they're afraid that agents might use the body cameras to surveil protests and such.

POLITICO published a story about it:

Having cops wear body cameras has backfired on the Black Lives Matter crowd — now we can see that that "community leader" rushed the cop who pulled him over and tried to kill him.

Alfred Ng and Katherine Long write for POLITICO:

A push to put body cameras on all ICE agents has Democrats running headlong into a new problem: fear that the technology will provide another avenue for mass surveillance of protesters.

Congressional Democratic leaders have made universal use of body cameras one of their prime demands for imposing accountability on Immigration and Customs Enforcement, especially after federal agents fatally shot two American citizens in Minneapolis. But after an outcry from privacy advocates that surveillance tools will allow ICE agents to identify and track protesters, Democrats are also calling for restrictions on how the body cameras can be used.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who proposed a ban on ICE agents using facial recognition, also supported surveillance limits on body cameras.

“Obviously we want them to be wearing body cameras, but we would want restrictions placed on what that information could be used for,” Markey said. “We want to make sure that we have the accountability for how these officers conduct themselves on the streets of our country, but we don’t want it in turn to be used as a way of coming back and suppressing free speech.”

It won't suppress free speech at all. It will simply record that free speech, such as trying to run down an ICE agent.

Every protester has an iPhone recording ICE's every movement. Let's turn that around.

No, they still want body cams, they just want strict restrictions on how they are used … because they know it will exonerate ICE agents and show the kind of lunatics they have to put up with.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ICE

