DHS Releases Bodycam Image and Report of Suspected Human Trafficking Stop Involving Kilmar Abrego Garcia

The hits just keep coming for Kilmar Abrego Garcia. First, it was discovered his wife took out a protective order against him and now word he was caught with a whole van of people with no luggage who all used his address as their home base. That seems suspicious.
NEW: DHS has provided @FoxNews a bodycam image & HSI report from when Kilmar Abrego Garcia was pulled over by Tennessee Highway Patrol & was suspected of human trafficking in 2022. Per report, he had 8 people w/ no luggage in the car w/ him, & claimed to be driving them from TX… pic.twitter.com/d2uU6YuVKx— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 18, 2025
Keep going to bat for this guy. Please. https://t.co/PSJDyscRrD— kelso02 (@kelso2002) April 18, 2025
At some point it has to get embarrassing.
So how does he not end up being detained and eventually arrested ? There needs to be a public explanation by the authorities involved who allowed him to go on his way even while they had what seems like valid reasons to not release him. https://t.co/tp4Nq9q9LL— Mathias Bourke (@Orfeu_Negro_) April 18, 2025
There should absolutely be accountability for this. All of it.
Democrat's poster boy https://t.co/0o2DVvXBfA— Will-I-Am on the Gulf of America (@will_tremaine) April 18, 2025
It's from 2022, but has yesterday's date because of redactions. Who the hell signed off on those redactions, and why only now? Perhaps to hide the identities of the FBI agents who instructed them to let Kilmar go with no charges? https://t.co/CSbhuHbjQQ— Robert Caer (@Koryu_Ninja) April 18, 2025
Who are they protecting?
Just a loving Maryland father taking time out from beating his wife to traffick illegals like himself. https://t.co/j3MJpoN8Zu— Joe Mackey (@JoeMackey21) April 18, 2025
What a guy!
He was just doing the human trafficking Americans won’t do. https://t.co/o3rRJ3HiiX— Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) April 18, 2025
Who will fill his shoes?
This is the illegal criminal gang member @ChrisVanHollen is attempting to kidnap from his home country.— State Rep Joe Graves retired (@RepJoeGraves) April 18, 2025
The Democrats in Congress have totally lost their way. https://t.co/4Qrl4O1gdJ
This would be the one.
Honestly WTF!— Johnny_Dice 🇺🇸 🏴☠️ (@Johnny_Dice_) April 18, 2025
Why was he not charged with driving with an expired license. NO WAY any American would be allowed to continue on a cross country trip with an expired license and in a car which wasn’t registered to him, after a 2 hour stop and not even a ticket.
Something stinks! https://t.co/X4iJJ5bw92
What if those people were there against their own will and the police didn't help them? They just accepted their stories and let them go on their way?
Such an upstanding 'Maryland man...' https://t.co/N0ULw1NojJ— Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) April 18, 2025
Another piece of the puzzle emerges. @ChrisVanHollen what say you? https://t.co/L58NGa9H5G— teriobrien (@teriobrien) April 18, 2025
He'll just ignore the facts, per usual.
Maybe, just maybe, it's time for Democrats to cut their losses? https://t.co/KZbdntbfLB— Jason Epstein (@Southfive) April 18, 2025
He was probably on his way to volunteer at a homeless shelter or registering for medical school 🤭— Kim v. Newsom: Trophy Wife! 🥰 (@1TrophyWife1) April 18, 2025
Obviously!
