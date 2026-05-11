White TN State Rep Mobbed by Racists in Scene Reminiscent of Little Rock in 1954

On Saturday, this editor published a VIP piece on the calls for a photo of "Tennessee Three" Rep. Justin Pearson getting in the face of a "modern day Bull Connor" — the Sergeant of Arms — for blocking his entrance to a committee meeting. Nicole Hester, an award-winning photographer from The Tennessean, just happened to be there to capture "the hatred, the racism, the bigotry in one clean, clear photo." The thing is, Pearson wasn't a member of that committee. It was all performative, and the weak-minded fell for it.

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One famous photo that captured racism and bigotry was that of the "Little Rock Nine," the first black students to integrate Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas in 1954, being escorted into the school through a jeering crowd. That photo came to mind when this editor saw this video of Tennessee State Rep. Deborah Moody being escorted from the Capitol, surrounded by a mob of black women who shout profanities, hope that she breaks an ankle, and hope that a black man will impregnate her daughter and she'll have a mixed-race grandchild. (Language warning)

The woman being attacked by a mob of demonic leftists in Tennessee is State Rep. Deborah Moody—who had to be protected by seven troopers because she’s white.



Now just imagine if Mrs. Moody were a Black woman & these agitators were hurling racial slurs.



Today’s Democrat Party https://t.co/qUqSSIhFDg pic.twitter.com/kfae8pKzbk — Ben Deeter (@benpdeeter) May 11, 2026

Tim Burchett represents Tennessee in Congress.

Just another day of peaceful discourse and celebration by the tolerant left. https://t.co/5M7531uHBV — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) May 11, 2026

A crowd of low class, racist, vile and well trained pets of @TheDemocrats

It’s disgusting what they have done to the citizens of this country.

Even more vile how willingly they line up to be brainwashed with hatred and lies.



Despicable and desperate all around. — Christine Davis (@DavisPeachFarm) May 11, 2026

Who wants to bet that these women think their current House representative is black?



Spoiler alert: his name is Steve Cohen. He’s old and white. — Out of the Closet Conservative (@No_Closets_Here) May 11, 2026

My goodness they’re some nasty, foul mouthed people. — Chaska (@ChaskaDaisy) May 11, 2026

They’re so “oppressed”. 🙄 — Amy (@PatriotGirlAmy) May 11, 2026

These people will continue to live a life of despair with the hatred they spew. They are reaping what they sow. — Hart&Soul (@812Jules_10) May 11, 2026

I'm will to bet most or all were paid protesters.

You cannot top the irony that the woman that will win Steve Cohen's seat is black — Laughing Crow (@MarkBrewer29233) May 11, 2026

Complete insanity. This is what happens when you are told over and over again that you’re oppressed. Those people are not victims. — Dixie Lawrence 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@DixieLLawrence) May 11, 2026

Boy, that's sure something to be proud of. — SD Rancher (@SDRanchers) May 11, 2026

Seems like the oppressed really just wanted to be the oppressors? Separate water fountains next? They’ve already demanded black only spaces. Is this the change the last generation fought for and sacrificed for? NO! 😢 — Elaine (@ElaineinNH) May 11, 2026

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America is an open air lunatic asylum. — Adam MCCLELLAND (@ADAMMCC53) May 11, 2026

I have no words. Unhinged and seriously uninformed. — IamUSAProudRU (@IamUSAProudru) May 11, 2026

A lot of people in the comments are asking Buchett how he'd feel if someone had just voted to strip him of his right to vote, showing their complete ignorance of the issue. No one was stripped of their right to vote, but that's what they've been led to believe.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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