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White TN State Rep Mobbed by Racists in Scene Reminiscent of Little Rock in 1954

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on May 11, 2026
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On Saturday, this editor published a VIP piece on the calls for a photo of "Tennessee Three" Rep. Justin Pearson getting in the face of a "modern day Bull Connor" — the Sergeant of Arms — for blocking his entrance to a committee meeting. Nicole Hester, an award-winning photographer from The Tennessean, just happened to be there to capture "the hatred, the racism, the bigotry in one clean, clear photo." The thing is, Pearson wasn't a member of that committee. It was all performative, and the weak-minded fell for it.

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One famous photo that captured racism and bigotry was that of the "Little Rock Nine," the first black students to integrate Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas in 1954, being escorted into the school through a jeering crowd. That photo came to mind when this editor saw this video of Tennessee State Rep. Deborah Moody being escorted from the Capitol, surrounded by a mob of black women who shout profanities, hope that she breaks an ankle, and hope that a black man will impregnate her daughter and she'll have a mixed-race grandchild. (Language warning)

Tim Burchett represents Tennessee in Congress.

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A lot of people in the comments are asking Buchett how he'd feel if someone had just voted to strip him of his right to vote, showing their complete ignorance of the issue. No one was stripped of their right to vote, but that's what they've been led to believe.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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