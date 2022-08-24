According to recent polls, Florida Democrat Charlie Crist faces quite an uphill battle in his attempt to defeat Gov. Ron DeSantis in November’s gubernatorial election:

The most recent independent polling in the race found DeSantis leading Crist by 8 percentage points. The Republican governor won 50 percent of support from respondents in a University of North Florida poll conducted from August 8 to 12, while Crist secured only 42 percent of the vote.

Other polling has similarly found DeSantis with a lead over Crist. A Cherry Communications poll conducted from August 4 to 15, sponsored by the Republican-leaning Florida Chamber of Commerce, found DeSantis winning 51 percent of the vote, compared to Crist’s 43 percent.

In an attempt to narrow that gap, Crist seems to be taking a page from Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” approach and won’t exactly be winning any hearts and minds with this strategy:

Hmm, are there really any DeSantis supporters thinking about crossing over to vote for Crist? Being called dirtbags by the Democrat candidate should really help Crist win over some hearts and minds (cue huge eye roll).

Another strategy Crist seems to be putting into place is to serve up high praise for President Biden:

According to the Real Clear Politics average Biden’s disapproval is over 55 percent (which still seems low), so Crist’s high praise for this president is another bold strategy.

The DeSantis camp will certainly appreciate Crist’s fawning over the awesome job Biden’s done.

