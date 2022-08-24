According to recent polls, Florida Democrat Charlie Crist faces quite an uphill battle in his attempt to defeat Gov. Ron DeSantis in November’s gubernatorial election:

The most recent independent polling in the race found DeSantis leading Crist by 8 percentage points. The Republican governor won 50 percent of support from respondents in a University of North Florida poll conducted from August 8 to 12, while Crist secured only 42 percent of the vote. Other polling has similarly found DeSantis with a lead over Crist. A Cherry Communications poll conducted from August 4 to 15, sponsored by the Republican-leaning Florida Chamber of Commerce, found DeSantis winning 51 percent of the vote, compared to Crist’s 43 percent.

In an attempt to narrow that gap, Crist seems to be taking a page from Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” approach and won’t exactly be winning any hearts and minds with this strategy:

Charlie Crist says he doesn't want any DeSantis supporters' votes in November, in first presser as Dem. Gov. Nominee. "Those who support the governor should stay with him. I don't want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there," he said. — Miles G. Cohen (@MilesGCohen) August 24, 2022

Crist: "Those who support DeSantis should stay with him and vote for him and I don't want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there." pic.twitter.com/S0B93bw52i — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 24, 2022

Hmm, are there really any DeSantis supporters thinking about crossing over to vote for Crist? Being called dirtbags by the Democrat candidate should really help Crist win over some hearts and minds (cue huge eye roll).

Don't think that's going to be a problem. https://t.co/DLuaDftY6F — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 24, 2022

. @GovRonDeSantis voters: YOU HAVE HATE IN YOUR HEARTS! This is what Crist thinks of you. What a winning strategy. 🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/mgOa2hQksR — Konni Burton (@KonniBurton) August 24, 2022

Another strategy Crist seems to be putting into place is to serve up high praise for President Biden:

Charlie Crist just now: Biden is an “exceptional” president. “Look what he’s done for our country. Look what he’s done for the world.” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZBPSFaShU2 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 24, 2022

According to the Real Clear Politics average Biden’s disapproval is over 55 percent (which still seems low), so Crist’s high praise for this president is another bold strategy.

Crist deserves to lose by over 50 points for this alone. https://t.co/tQzAsEqXZd — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) August 24, 2022

Tack another 5 pts on to the victory margin of @GovRonDeSantis. Wow 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/9caUYUhlne — Joel Hemingway 🇺🇸🍊 (@joelthemingway) August 24, 2022

The DeSantis camp will certainly appreciate Crist’s fawning over the awesome job Biden’s done.

