Rep. Charlie Crist said in an interview with a local South Florida television station on Tuesday that he would ban “assault weapons” in the state of Florida through an executive order “on his first day” if elected governor:

Charlie Crist has said assault weapons should be banned.

In our convo following his backing by both Florida & Miami Dade teachers’ unions, Crist said if elected Governor, he will do it by Executive Order on his first day⏩@WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/CViCkch1tT — Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) May 31, 2022

Crist later tweeted to confirm that’s exactly what he said:

Keep donating, Dems! He’s only $7 away from being able to make it happen!

I pledged to ban the sale of assault weapons in Florida if elected. Chip in $7 to help me beat DeSantis. https://t.co/KHWbWOzfU6 — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) May 31, 2022

Banning “assault weapons” with just his pen would be a pretty neat trick. And, we’ll note, that on his website, he says he’ll “pass common sense reform” and mentions nothing about using an executive order.

ASSAULT WEAPONS REDUCTION Banning The Sale Of Assault Weapons — Assault weapons are a semi-automatic firearm, based on high-powered military designs, designed to kill people quickly and efficiently. We’ve seen shooters use these battlefield weapons to murder hundreds in schools, theaters, concerts, churchs, and city schools. We must do more to protect Floridians from these often lethal weapons and pass common sense reform. ENFORCE GUN LAWS Background Checks — From Pulse to Parkland to Pensacola, our state has endured too many mass shootings caused by people who should not have been able to buy a gun in the first place. Right now federal law lets dangerous people, who are prohibited from purchasing or possessing guns, have easy access to guns from private parties without a background check. As governor, Charlie will work to close these dangerous loopholes and require universal background checks for gun sales. Crackdown on Ghost Guns — Florida has no laws concerning untraceable or undetectable firearms. Known as ghost guns they are used in crimes throughout the country. We should work to ban sales of partially finished receivers without a serial number, require serialization of those that are already in the community, and establish penalties for 3D-printed weapons. Crackdown On Gun Trafficking — As governor, Charlie will work to end gun trafficking by cracking down on straw purchases, corrupt gun dealers, gun thefts, and bulk gun purchases. Handguns bought in bulk purchase are dramatically, 64%, more likely to be used in a crime than a handgun bought in an individual purchase. Limiting buyers to one handgun purchase per month is a reasonable, straightforward, proven way to reduce gun trafficking and violence. Report Lost or Stolen Firearms — Florida law does not require gun owners to report theft or loss of their firearm. Stolen guns are often sold on the black market where they help fuel crime across the country. Reporting lost or stolen firearms to law enforcement would help reduce gun trafficking and crime. Reporting laws also help prevent prohibited persons — like career criminals, stalkers, and domestic abusers — from getting a gun. These laws also protect lawful and responsible gun owners from false allegations if a gun stolen from them is later found at the scene of a crime.

Of course, first, he has to win both the primary and the general election. But with crowds like this, we don’t see that happening:

Rain or shine, I will always stand with the people of Florida — and the people want Ron, gone. Thank you, @Jack_Petocz for organizing the #RemoveRonRally and all other activists there. Your actions are making the difference in this fight. pic.twitter.com/Hnw71UBiEo — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) June 1, 2022

There were more “media than demonstrators,” noted DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw:

The top 2 Democrat governor candidates, as well as the most famous Dem activists in Florida, traveled from all across the state to Orlando (a large city full of Dems) for a "rally" against Gov. DeSantis today. This was the rally… It was more media than demonstrators. https://t.co/2RpiVkNJLr — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 1, 2022

Not that there’s much of a difference:

