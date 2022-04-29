Fox News is reporting that Florida gubernatorial candidate and Congressman Charlie Crist is “open” to a mask mandate

Fox News obtained video of Crist’s comments at a recent campaign event in South Florida:

An event attendee asked, “Congressman, thank you for coming. You mentioned the pandemic. Hopefully it is behind us. But as Florida’s governor, would you be open to mandating or regulating masks?”

“I would be open to doing what scientists advise — not political scientists,” Crist responded. “Yes. I just read an article this morning. I’m glad you brought it up. So I’m going to the airport right after this. I’m going to Orlando, and I’m going to wear a mask on the plane. You don’t have to anymore, but I’m going to because Florida is experiencing an uptick that began this week. And it’s not even the Omicron B2. It’s a new variant.”

What a clown:

He’s also “open” to losing, apparently:

By a lot:

What’s he thinking?

And we’ll point out this mask hypocrite refuses to wear a mask himself in situations where “scientists advise” people to do so. Like hugging strangers:

And why isn’t he wearing a mask around other masked people?

It’s a pattern. If he thought a mask was a good idea, he’d wear one:

Amazin:

