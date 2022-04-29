Fox News is reporting that Florida gubernatorial candidate and Congressman Charlie Crist is “open” to a mask mandate

Charlie Crist says he's 'open' to mask mandate, setting up COVID as key issue in race against DeSantishttps://t.co/wkzJ9lIw76 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 29, 2022

Fox News obtained video of Crist’s comments at a recent campaign event in South Florida:

An event attendee asked, “Congressman, thank you for coming. You mentioned the pandemic. Hopefully it is behind us. But as Florida’s governor, would you be open to mandating or regulating masks?” “I would be open to doing what scientists advise — not political scientists,” Crist responded. “Yes. I just read an article this morning. I’m glad you brought it up. So I’m going to the airport right after this. I’m going to Orlando, and I’m going to wear a mask on the plane. You don’t have to anymore, but I’m going to because Florida is experiencing an uptick that began this week. And it’s not even the Omicron B2. It’s a new variant.”

What a clown:

😂 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 29, 2022

He’s also “open” to losing, apparently:

Charlie Crist is 'open' to losing https://t.co/ZIhLdJGW0y — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) April 29, 2022

By a lot:

He's losing by 20 points. https://t.co/j6sbWVZ4O1 — Will DiBugno (@DCLongIslander) April 29, 2022

What’s he thinking?

Only Charlie Crist could believe that bringing back COVID mandates is a winning strategy. https://t.co/p6uTLVO6EQ — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) April 29, 2022

And we’ll point out this mask hypocrite refuses to wear a mask himself in situations where “scientists advise” people to do so. Like hugging strangers:

Great time today in Orlando at Jazz in the Park! I’m always grateful for the opportunity to meet and have honest conversations with Floridians. pic.twitter.com/ojlU6xtgZ3 — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) April 23, 2022

And why isn’t he wearing a mask around other masked people?

Thank you to everyone who came out to our first town hall in Fort Pierce! Together, we’re going to restore kindness and decency to our state and build a Florida for all. pic.twitter.com/958AB1hYUn — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) April 15, 2022

It’s a pattern. If he thought a mask was a good idea, he’d wear one:

@PinellasDems, thank you for making our volunteer kick-off a big hit. We’re taking back Florida this year! Want to do your part to kick DeSantis out of office? Sign up to volunteer with us ➡️ https://t.co/KllmP3kYQy pic.twitter.com/eKCiEWe6zj — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) March 18, 2022

Amazin:

Great time at our Women for Crist event yesterday! Sitting down to hear about the issues that matter most to Floridians is the best part of being on the trail. pic.twitter.com/mNJYc7nRA6 — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) April 13, 2022

***

Recommended Twitchy Video