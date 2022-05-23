Rep. Charlie Crist — a sitting congressman endorsed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi — admitted on Twitter over the weekend that inflation is indeed a problem but he wants Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to do something about it:

We have a question for Rep. Crist: Which one of the inflationary policies of President Biden’s that you’ve supported in the past do you know longer support?

For example, even CNN’s John Harwood was forced to admit that Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue plan “exacerbated inflation somewhat by over-stimulating consumer demand”:

Trending

And, how exactly, should Gov. DeSantis address this national crisis?

This is a good point, too. If inflation is Russia’s fault, as team Biden KEEPS saying, what should Gov. DeSantis do about that?

Even non-Republicans aren’t buying it:

If only:

***

Related:

Uh oh! Biden & Dems’ inflation blame deflection is too much for even Vox

SIREN: Jeff Bezos calls on Joe Biden’s new Disinformation Board to review this economically illiterate tweet from Joe Biden on inflation

WaPo personal finance columnist has advice for young adults on how to combat inflation

‘Damning’ video: Evolution of Biden & Dems’ desperate inflation spin over time is a thing to behold

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags:

Recommended Twitchy Video