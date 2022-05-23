Rep. Charlie Crist — a sitting congressman endorsed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi — admitted on Twitter over the weekend that inflation is indeed a problem but he wants Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to do something about it:

Hey Ron, focus a little more on lowering the cost of gas, food, AND housing instead of stoking culture wars. signed: me and the rest of Florida 🖋 — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) May 21, 2022

We have a question for Rep. Crist: Which one of the inflationary policies of President Biden’s that you’ve supported in the past do you know longer support?

Charlie Crist is in Congress and supports every single one of Biden’s inflationary policies but he blames @GovRonDeSantis? https://t.co/criamgvd9D — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 21, 2022

For example, even CNN’s John Harwood was forced to admit that Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue plan “exacerbated inflation somewhat by over-stimulating consumer demand”:

The “mostly fake” label on the political debate over inflation is largely undercut by this paragraph. https://t.co/TYMs8ikhTW pic.twitter.com/3rjJCMolrd — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) May 22, 2022

And, how exactly, should Gov. DeSantis address this national crisis?

More U.S. subprime borrowers are missing loan payments https://t.co/NqOI955sWO — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) May 23, 2022

This is a good point, too. If inflation is Russia’s fault, as team Biden KEEPS saying, what should Gov. DeSantis do about that?

How does a governor of one state lower the cost of something your party claims is the fault of some guy sitting in Russia?

And why haven't Democrat governors in other states shown us how to lower the cost of gasoline? https://t.co/EfLuhJhQes — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) May 22, 2022

Even non-Republicans aren’t buying it:

Not a Republican… But before Biden and a liberal controlled Congress, wasn't the average price of gasoline like $2.50 cheaper without sky high inflation? You aren't a good revisionist. https://t.co/RKmjYXrVhk — Rudest Kentucky Nerd (@rudestkynerd) May 22, 2022

If only:

Hey Chuck tell your president to stop ruining our country with his stupid and China promoting policies https://t.co/OOfr7CYILg — Bob (@Weinbend1Robert) May 21, 2022

