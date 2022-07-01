California Gov. Gavin Newsom is said to be among the Democrats who might run for the party’s nomination if Biden doesn’t seek a second term, and Newsom continues to try and appeal to his party by showing how ignorant (or dishonest) he is about guns — in this case an AR-15:

This is an AR-15. A weapon of war. The gun industry is openly marketing these to KIDS. With cartoons and mini JR-15s. These don’t belong in the hands of our kids or on our streets. I just signed 2 bills that ban ghost guns and these sick marketing ploys. pic.twitter.com/PesYLjPlzi — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 1, 2022

Dana Loesch leads things off by calling BS on Newsom and noticing something else as well:

I've never seen anyone so awkwardly hold a sporting rifle in my life (it's not a weapon of war and is responsible for the least fatalities, under blunt objects even) and then you flagged your damn cameraman. https://t.co/ShLoqPCstY — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 1, 2022

The camera operator might not have appreciated that, but hey, who are we to question Newsom’s expertise in this area?

Doofus points the gun at the camera man. It’s not the weapon that’s deadly, but the one who wields it. https://t.co/0OmxF1w3J4 — $200,000 Dark Ultra MAGA David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) July 1, 2022

Sweet baby Jesus, he sets the gun down pointed directly at the camera man!!! 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/gS1VZsRqGK — Confidently_Right🇺🇸 (@confidentlyrght) July 1, 2022

Talkinf about gun safety while holding it improperly and pointing it at the camera man 🙄 https://t.co/znYVY5D8DL — Simon PhD in Flag Studdies (@realsimonsz) July 1, 2022

The absolute irony of lefties like Newsom talking about “gun safety” while serving as living, breathing examples of what not to do is overwhelming.

dude, did you just point that right at a cameraman https://t.co/Xfp6gDOkW3 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) July 1, 2022

“Observe for yourself how dangerous this gun is as I shoot my camera operator in the crotch.”

No one in the gun industry is marketing them to kids. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 1, 2022

And why would manufacturers market guns to people who aren’t old enough to buy them?

Gavin, just because it's big, black and scary-looking doesn't mean it's a "weapon of war." Our military doesn't carry .22 caliber rifles. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) July 1, 2022

Oh God, oh no, oh please, not this. He adopted TikTok Lecture Face—that creepy, condescending smile seething with passive-aggressive resentment that makes you want to run to the microwave to make sure he didn’t put your dog in it. https://t.co/9UGTZnrS8W pic.twitter.com/u16ngJWcEm — joey (@coketown_) July 1, 2022

"JR-15s" are chambered in .22LR. They're plinking guns. Meanwhile Newsom put an EOTech holographic on the top railing to make it look more badass. https://t.co/dUaxE3zPeI — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) July 1, 2022

"Weapon of mass destruction" You absolute fool https://t.co/eZuA2WDIYr — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) July 1, 2022

That about sums up Newsom.

