California Gov. Gavin Newsom is one of the many headless liberal chickens running around over the prospect  of Roe v. Wade being overturned. But Californians needn’t worry: he’s still got just enough wits about him to announce his plans to work with California Dems to make sure that future generations of Californians have the right to abort future generations of Californians:

So stunning! So brave!

So gracious of a white, cis-male governor to declare his intentions to decide what’s best for the women and birthing people of the Great State of California!

Aside from his zealous commitment to protecting women by making it easier to kill their children, there’s another layer to Newsom’s stunning bravery:

And it’s all thanks to the 10th Amendment, which, unlike the right to abortion, actually is enshrined in the United States Constitution.

Let’s Make the 10th Amendment Great Again!

Better order them in bulk.

Tags: 10th AmendmentabortioncaliforniaGavin NewsomRoe v. Wadestates' rightswomen

