California Gov. Gavin Newsom is one of the many headless liberal chickens running around over the prospect of Roe v. Wade being overturned. But Californians needn’t worry: he’s still got just enough wits about him to announce his plans to work with California Dems to make sure that future generations of Californians have the right to abort future generations of Californians:

California will not stand by as women across America are stripped of their rights. With @SenToniAtkins and @Rendon63rd, we are proposing an amendment to enshrine the right to choose in the California constitution. #RoeVsWade pic.twitter.com/CAS7m11VRk — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) May 3, 2022

So stunning! So brave!

So gracious of a white, cis-male governor to declare his intentions to decide what’s best for the women and birthing people of the Great State of California!

NEW: We are proposing an amendment to enshrine the right to choose in the California constitution. We can’t trust SCOTUS to protect the right to abortion, so we’ll do it ourselves. Women will remain protected here. https://t.co/WTUpfymLS0 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 3, 2022

Aside from his zealous commitment to protecting women by making it easier to kill their children, there’s another layer to Newsom’s stunning bravery:

Spoiler: You’ll still be able to abort babies in a post-Roe America https://t.co/YKwRLbA9z2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 3, 2022

And it’s all thanks to the 10th Amendment, which, unlike the right to abortion, actually is enshrined in the United States Constitution.

A states right to govern. Amazing how that works. https://t.co/FzlafzWVVy — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 3, 2022

Fine. It should be a state’s rights issue https://t.co/uhcK8tnd9x — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) May 3, 2022

If California wants to “enshrine the right to choose,” that’s fine, but I have a right to disagree with you and vote accordingly in my own state. Thank you, @GavinNewsom for demonstrating why overturning Roe V Wade is a great decision. https://t.co/gped0SqbGR — Erin Hughes (@ErinHug70181421) May 3, 2022

RX And if the decision is official, you have to thank 5 conservative SCOTi for reinforcing that it is a state’s purview. https://t.co/RNXZj5MDSP — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 3, 2022

Let’s Make the 10th Amendment Great Again!

i just need a 10th amendment sticker to stick on all kinds of dumb accounts today apparently — デビー Debbie דבי (@mosesmosesmoses) May 3, 2022

Better order them in bulk.

