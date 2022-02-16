Yesterday we told you that Twitter has suspended @DefiantLs, one of our favorite accounts on Twitter. The account only posts screenshots of tweets, usually in “shot & chaser” fashion to call out hypocrisy and irony.

The exact reason for the suspension is unclear, but perhaps it had something to do with the last tweet from @DefiantLs before suspension:


null

Whether or not that tweet was the reason for the suspension, Justin Trudeau will appreciate Twitter for having his back.

Trending

As is common with suspensions, the given reason is often incredibly vague:

There are many who don’t like Defiant L’s account, and the reason is obvious:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CanadaDefiant L'sFreedom ConvoyJustin Trudeautwitter

Recommended Twitchy Video