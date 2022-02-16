Yesterday we told you that Twitter has suspended @DefiantLs, one of our favorite accounts on Twitter. The account only posts screenshots of tweets, usually in “shot & chaser” fashion to call out hypocrisy and irony.

So Twitter suspended @DefiantLs for posting nothing but screenshots of public account’s actual tweets. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 16, 2022

The exact reason for the suspension is unclear, but perhaps it had something to do with the last tweet from @DefiantLs before suspension:

Here’s Defiant L’s last tweet before having the account with 350K followers blown up. Big tech is playing wack-a-mole for now, but when the time comes mass bannings and more mainstream accounts will go. You can always stay in touch with me be joining https://t.co/gs1j9aPe0E. pic.twitter.com/XpqJWt1O6i — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 16, 2022





Whether or not that tweet was the reason for the suspension, Justin Trudeau will appreciate Twitter for having his back.

So Twitter doesn't like it's old tweets — WR (@totalphoto1) February 16, 2022

Well ain't that irony … Twitter js protecting Trudeaus ass. https://t.co/ycmXtaLopQ — Exquirentisbusveritatum (@Exquirentisbus1) February 16, 2022

Defiant L’s getting shut down for posting screenshots of old tweets is the dumbest thing I’ve seen, and there have been a lot of dumb things done on this app https://t.co/r0jSrCkvvV — TJ Meredith (@TJmeredith90) February 16, 2022

I'm sharing this again so that Justin Trudeau can keep taking Ls despite @DefiantLs account being suspended. https://t.co/UHeMYvGsC4 — Joel Anabilah-Azumah (@JoelAzumah) February 16, 2022

Didn’t those of us who went to high school in the 70’s and 80’s learn about this from George Orwell (Animal Farm; 1984) 👇 https://t.co/CDk9sgN91q — Garry Whitfield (@CycleHarbinger) February 16, 2022

Wow https://t.co/vA738Mxxmf — Master Chicken Insurance Salesman (@VeinVigri) February 16, 2022

As is common with suspensions, the given reason is often incredibly vague:

Breaking: A message from Defiant L’s who’s account on Twitter was suspended. pic.twitter.com/37enaIJSjM — Eliza (@elizableu) February 16, 2022

There are many who don’t like Defiant L’s account, and the reason is obvious:

POV: you really hate the idea that people see the things you’ve tweeted. pic.twitter.com/EJE98dnqVT — Damin Toell (@damintoell) February 16, 2022

