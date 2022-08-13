Even though it’s entirely possible the FBI raid on Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago will backfire badly on the Democrats, dutiful lefties such as Rep. Eric Swalwell are using the seized documents as a last-ditch effort to urge Trump supporters to put down their MAGA hats for good.

If you’ve been aboard the Trump Train the last 7 years, you’ve been given an unexpected stop. Time to get off. Wherever you think this is going, it’s not. Trump stole Top Secret documents. He’s put a target on the backs of cops. This is getting ugly. Don’t be in the wreckage. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 12, 2022

Don’t make him have to remind us who has the nukes (again)!

Didn’t this guy sleep with a Chinese spy and threaten to nuke us all? https://t.co/3FFyN4IKNh — Salty Poptart (@PoptartReborn) August 13, 2022

Yeah, that’s the same guy!

You’d make a terrible car salesman. Just saying’ — Madison (@Madisontx76) August 12, 2022

Maybe that’s why he went into politics instead.

You slept with a Chinese spy — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 12, 2022

You're a CCP intel asset, might want to check your rhetoric. https://t.co/Qj6QItrZTk — Devildog Dave (@SaynotoFOD) August 13, 2022

In fairness to Swalwell, the last two sentences of his tweet are completely applicable so long as they’re warnings in reference to where Biden and the Democrats are taking the country’s economy.

