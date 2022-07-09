California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell has helped show what the Democrat midterm message to voters will be, and it’s to put the “gas” in “gaslighting”:

What’s the Democrats’ message? I hear this all the time. Simple. We are the party of freedom. Freedom to make your own health care choices. Freedom from your fear of gun violence. Freedom to have your vote counted. Our message is our values. Freedom for all. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 8, 2022

The coming midterm elections may very well show the Democrats that most people don’t believe that to be the case.

the dems are co-opting the word “freedom” to mean whatever nihilistic policy they want. https://t.co/MpOBmmn3UY — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) July 9, 2022

Kind of like how “democracy” is now defined on the Left as “when the Democrats get their way.”

You and your state locked down businesses and schools and imposed mask mandates outdoors on children. Have fun selling that one. https://t.co/3DxF3wycDm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 9, 2022

Isn’t that guy from the lockdown-happy state of California that arrested a guy on the ocean all by himself and filled in a skate park with sand so nobody could use it?

1. If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor

2. Disarm legal gun owners so criminals with guns keep you in fear

3. Blocking voting security dilutes everyone's vote

4. Sexualize children and excuse/release violent criminals

5. Freedom of speech, but not conservative speech https://t.co/GVoSdBPi9B — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 9, 2022

Other than all that, freedom!

*laughs in lockdowns, school closures, and mask and vaccine mandates* https://t.co/X5DqudP2xg — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) July 9, 2022

Hey, don’t make the Democrat champion of freedom so annoyed by reality that he threatens to use nukes!

“War is peace.

Freedom is slavery.

Ignorance is strength.” https://t.co/xr9nXYys8y — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) July 9, 2022

Party of freedom — just not freedom of speech. Party of freedom — just not to defend your family. Party of freedom — just not when you want to start a small business. Party of freedom — just not when it comes to education. Party of freedom — just not on masks and vaccines. https://t.co/bYRb1oCKZR — Jon Schweppe (@JonSchweppe) July 9, 2022

Freedom to send your kid to school—nevermind. https://t.co/ujSe1eadyw — “Max” (@MaxNordau) July 9, 2022

“Freedom to do exactly what the Democrats want you to do or else.”

Obligatory:

Stop having sex with communist Chinese spies, you weirdo. https://t.co/ub8XJICrLT — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 9, 2022

And yet he’s still in Congress telling everybody Republicans are threats to national security.

