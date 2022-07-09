California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell has helped show what the Democrat midterm message to voters will be, and it’s to put the “gas” in “gaslighting”:

The coming midterm elections may very well show the Democrats that most people don’t believe that to be the case.

Kind of like how “democracy” is now defined on the Left as “when the Democrats get their way.”

Isn’t that guy from the lockdown-happy state of California that arrested a guy on the ocean all by himself and filled in a skate park with sand so nobody could use it?

Other than all that, freedom!

Hey, don’t make the Democrat champion of freedom so annoyed by reality that he threatens to use nukes!

“Freedom to do exactly what the Democrats want you to do or else.”

And yet he’s still in Congress telling everybody Republicans are threats to national security.

