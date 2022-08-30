One of the things about covering President Joe Biden is that you have to listen to the same stories time after time, like his often repeated (and debunked) Amtrak story. Today he was in Pennsylvania to talk about gun control and an assault weapons ban, and we not sure if he dusted off his old line about deer wearing Kevlar vests. He did, however, repeat his claim that those who’d like to take on the U.S. government, should it turn tyrannical, are going to need an F-15, and maybe more than that.

In June of 2021, Biden pulled an Eric Swalwell and told a crowd that they’ll need “F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons” to take on the U.S. government. Just a couple of weeks later, he told another crowd that if you want to beat back the government, “You need F-15s and maybe nuclear weapons.” Back in August of 2019, Biden told a crowd, “If you want to protect yourself against the federal government, you’re going to need at least an F-15.” Isn’t it great to have a commander-in-chief who threatens to put down any sort of insurrection with F-15s and maybe nuclear bombs? And he says this in the context of wanting to confiscate your AR-15.

NOW – Biden: "For those brave right-wing Americans… if you want to fight against the country, you need an F-15. You need something little more than a gun." pic.twitter.com/ce3BJEEo7G — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 30, 2022

The government could kill you in a second if you pulled anything, Jack. “I’m not joking,” he assures us.

say the line

there's always a @stone_toss comic for it

yaaaaaaaay pic.twitter.com/ib5vSzVRcj — Shishi (@ShishiVids) August 30, 2022

Afghanistan says hello — SpaceBacon24k (@SpaceBalls24k) August 30, 2022

What did the Afghanis use? Seemed to work pretty well. — Brian Knotts (@brianknotts) August 30, 2022

Great. Sounds like an endorsement for F-15 ownership. — GhostGuns.com (@GhostGcom) August 30, 2022

At this rate, Comrade Joe won’t have any pilots left to fly those F-15s — Lafayette Lee (@Partisan_O) August 30, 2022

Then why are you afraid, buddy? — 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐨𝟑𝐃⚑ (@Cameo3D) August 30, 2022

Why is he afraid of citizens owning puny little AR-15s?

Weird endorsement of the public being able to have F-15s — Libertarian Party of Tennessee (@LPTN1776) August 30, 2022

Jan 6 proved the people don’t need guns, planes, or nukes to send those in government scrambling in fear. — so-called (@hegelziv) August 30, 2022

Holy shiz.. Can you imagine the uproar from the Media is Trump would have ever said anything remotely similar to this? They’d have impeached him again. — Brian S. Holyfield (@Holyfield67) August 30, 2022

Mocking “brave right-wing Americans” as Commander in Chief is an interesting move. — Tyler Carditis (@TyCardon) August 30, 2022

Totally normal and healthy way to address the citizenry — TKJ (@WiredApe) August 30, 2022

Did the sitting President of the United States just say that he's willing to turn the military on citizens? — Daniel Bragg (@Daniel_Bragg) August 30, 2022

Yes, yes he did — mcmep (@mcmep) August 30, 2022

Smart tactic. I’m sure this polls well. — CuiBono (@CuiBonoCapital) August 30, 2022

I thought he was supposed to be unifying the country? 🤔🥺 — Tammy (@tjomac) August 30, 2022

Why is he demonizing half of the country like this? It’s unpresidential, unbecoming and a massive u-turn on his campaign promise of being a unifying president. He’s anything but unifying. He’s fascist. — ThinkCivics.com (@ThinkCivics) August 30, 2022

And just a few short months ago they were telling us every able bodied person in Ukraine was being armed with a plane? Nope a rifle.. a good old rifle.. They can’t have it both ways — The Original Lord Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) August 30, 2022

Ukrainians are fighting without F-15 and works kinda ok. — Andy Lov (@AndreyGodsonn) August 30, 2022

There’s seriously people in the audience that listen to this and think: “Wow, such a great speaker. That’s my president.” I honestly can’t believe it. — Jens (@thematrixf_) August 30, 2022

How many times does he have to say it? And he considers the MAGA crowd fascist while threatening them with military power.

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Related:

Biden reminds #2A proponents to cool it because they’d need F-15s & nukes to take on the US gov’t https://t.co/x718X72qZs — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 23, 2021