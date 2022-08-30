One of the things about covering President Joe Biden is that you have to listen to the same stories time after time, like his often repeated (and debunked) Amtrak story. Today he was in Pennsylvania to talk about gun control and an assault weapons ban, and we not sure if he dusted off his old line about deer wearing Kevlar vests. He did, however, repeat his claim that those who’d like to take on the U.S. government, should it turn tyrannical, are going to need an F-15, and maybe more than that.

In June of 2021, Biden pulled an Eric Swalwell and told a crowd that they’ll need “F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons” to take on the U.S. government. Just a couple of weeks later, he told another crowd that if you want to beat back the government, “You need F-15s and maybe nuclear weapons.” Back in August of 2019, Biden told a crowd, “If you want to protect yourself against the federal government, you’re going to need at least an F-15.” Isn’t it great to have a commander-in-chief who threatens to put down any sort of insurrection with F-15s and maybe nuclear bombs? And he says this in the context of wanting to confiscate your AR-15.

The government could kill you in a second if you pulled anything, Jack. “I’m not joking,” he assures us.

Why is he afraid of citizens owning puny little AR-15s?

How many times does he have to say it? And he considers the MAGA crowd fascist while threatening them with military power.

