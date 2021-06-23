A tired-looking President Joe Biden, flanked by AG Merrick Garland, presented some ideas today for what he said will help reduce the rise in crime and “gun violence.” Biden also made a dig at 2nd Amendment proponents who believe it’s in the Bill of Rights because the Founders wanted citizens to have a way of fighting back against a tyrannical government. It sounds as if Biden has been consulting with Rep. Eric Swalwell:

Biden points out that it's going to be hard to beat back the government with just AR-15s.

"You need F-15s and maybe nuclear weapons," Biden says. — Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) June 23, 2021

BIDEN: You’ll need F-15’s and nuclear weapons to take on the government pic.twitter.com/dAZ0yeaq2y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2021

Wow, that escalated quickly!

Biden: If you own a weapon in case you need to take on the government you're going to need an F-15 or a nuclear weapon. Very constructive. — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) June 23, 2021

Biden's gun speech is filled with slurred words and he said if you want to take the country you need F-15s and nuclear weapons. Wut?????? — Red Dog861 (@RDog861) June 23, 2021