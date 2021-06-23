A tired-looking President Joe Biden, flanked by AG Merrick Garland, presented some ideas today for what he said will help reduce the rise in crime and “gun violence.” Biden also made a dig at 2nd Amendment proponents who believe it’s in the Bill of Rights because the Founders wanted citizens to have a way of fighting back against a tyrannical government. It sounds as if Biden has been consulting with Rep. Eric Swalwell:

