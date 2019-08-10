OK, we’ll give credit to Joe Biden for not outright stealing from Rep. Eric Swalwell and Piers Morgan the idea that the U.S. government could just use nuclear weapons to put down any armed insurrection were the government to turn tyrannical. But he does think you’ll need at least an F-15 if you’re going to protect yourself against the federal government.

Democrats don’t see it, do they? Why would American citizens feel they needed some sort of protection against the government? Just because a congressman and former presidential candidate suggested nuking citizens who refused to give up their firearms?

"No amendment is in fact absolute,"@JoeBiden goes after the 2nd Amendment at a gun safety forum and leaves the door open on free speech and other amendments.https://t.co/kVK8w5AeCX — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 10, 2019

Hmm.. “Can you go out and buy a flamethrower? Can you go out and buy an F-15?” he added. “If you want to protect yourself against the federal government, you’re going to need at least an F-15”https://t.co/WfQXNvUkmx — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) August 10, 2019

That’s ironic coming from the man who, during the Obama-era freakout over the killing power of the AR-15, suggested more than once that citizens arms themselves with shotguns. You don’t have to aim as carefully, and you can just blow a couple of shells through the front door if you suspect there are intruders on the other side.

And yes, you can own a flamethrower, although to sell it, Elon Musk had to name his version the “Not-a-Flamethrower.”

Naomi Lim reports:

“Folks, don’t apologize at all about the Second Amendment,” Biden advised, explaining how the amendment allows for limitations on who can own a weapon and what type. “These guys will tell you, the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots. Give me a break.” “Can you go out and buy a flamethrower? Can you go out and buy an F-15?” he added. “If you want to protect yourself against the federal government, you’re going to need at least an F-15.”

So is the Democratic frontrunner saying it’s not worth owning a shotgun because an intruder could have an AR-15? All we’ve heard from the 2020 hopefuls so far is a ban on “military-style assault weapons” (AR-15s and perhaps all semi-automatic weapons), confiscation, mandatory buy-backs, and a ban on the manufacture and sale of ammo.

Are Biden and "the squad" on Trump's payroll? They should be. — Jim Nixon (@JimNixon01) August 10, 2019

Biden and democrats in general, always propose rules and laws for us, but not for them. — Mark James (@MarkJam00278811) August 10, 2019

He needs to tell the Taliban this — Beto Pan 2020 (@ThatGuyBrian3) August 10, 2019

People forget the taliban’s powerful air force — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) August 10, 2019

Yes on the flamethrower pic.twitter.com/xC0IYMmpIz — Phil (@Philxb) August 10, 2019

So if no amendment is in fact absolute, which one will the Democrats be targeting next? The Fourth Amendment with “red flag” laws? We’ll see.

