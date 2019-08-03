OK, so we were wondering which of the 2020 Democratic candidates would come out with the hottest take after Saturday’s mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. They got out their initial tweets early, making general calls for gun control and reiterating that thoughts and prayers are not enough.

So which one comes out for full confiscation? I’ll go with Spartacus. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 3, 2019

Marianne Williamson will do even better than that. Not only will she ban assault-style weapons; she’ll ban the manufacture and sale of bullets to render all of the assault-style weapons out there useless.

In other words, stock up on ammo.

We must outlaw all assault style weapons for civilian use. Even then, there will still be millions of them on the street. Next we need to outlaw the manufacture and sale of the bullets that they carry. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) August 3, 2019

I strongly entourage every single democrat in the presidential race to not only retweet this statement but to categorically state they will outlaw the manufacturing of guns & bullets as well Make it the centerpiece of your #election2020 campaign at all levels of gov please! — Peter Ingemi (@DaTechGuyblog) August 3, 2019

I just bought more ammo. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 3, 2019

I literally was just reminded by @marwilliamson to go buy more ammo and am gonna do it right now — Pudge 🖖🏼 (@pudgenet) August 3, 2019

Do you acknowledge that this will require a constitutional amendment repealing or limiting the 2nd Amendment? — Robert Woolley (@RandomlyBob) August 3, 2019

LOL. Assault style weapons. — Facts Matter (@convoice) August 3, 2019

That's one way to promote massive gun and ammo sales. — Azimuth (@AzimuthBarnum) August 3, 2019

Wrong but nice try. — Doku HL SD (@Doku05469642) August 3, 2019

This ain't it chief — Magalactus (@Magalactus) August 3, 2019

You know people make their own rounds at home. 🤷‍♀️ — Cynthia Schnepp (@CynthiaSchnepp) August 3, 2019

Its so cool you still drop acid at your age. — Pine Tree (@rothmonitor) August 3, 2019

Seen this before today? pic.twitter.com/T1Z4dw9Pd1 — Angela Humphries (@AngelaHumphrie9) August 3, 2019

How about the gov’t give up their guns first. No? Didn’t think so. — Ariana (@AriTheTerrible) August 3, 2019

Exactly. Citizens surrendering their guns will create an even more police state. No bueno. — John J (@John37fold) August 3, 2019

Worked out great for the people in Venezuela! I’m sure they would agree throwing rocks at a tank is much much more effective! — Joel Thomas (@Thomas96Joel) August 3, 2019

We will fight the govt with essential oils — Brock Jansen (@BCJ166) August 3, 2019

Nope. — jen with one n. (@stiletto_nj) August 3, 2019

This just ended your run for president 🤦 — MINORITY REPORTER (@Minorit19231004) August 3, 2019

This is a mental health issue not a weapon problem. Nobody in their right mind does this. A mentally ill individual who is committed to doing people harm will find a way and the weapons to do so. — David R Bradley (@DavidRBradley) August 3, 2019

We should make murder illegal or something. — Rob Randall (@hoochmooch) August 3, 2019

Let's end the epidemic of mass narcissism in society where crazy people decide they have no reason for living and decide to partake in horrific acts like in El Paso. It is not the object that is evil, but the actions taken with the object. This is a human problem. — Manda (@FullyAlive1987) August 3, 2019

Ammo isn't dependent on a gun, but the chamber in it. Some AR-15s shoot 223 or 5.56 NATO but others can shoot even a 9mm. So banning manufacture and sale of ammo would only see an increase in illegal mods or a mod of AR-15s that an shoot 9mm. Swing and a miss. — Manda (@FullyAlive1987) August 3, 2019

What do you mean by ban the ammo they use? If your only talking about AR15s that would be 5.56/.223 caliber bullets and those are not special at all. They aren't any more powerful than other rifle rounds. Also what about AR10s? Those shoot 7.62×51/.308. You gonna ban those too? — Collin Proksch (@WIandProud) August 3, 2019

Many of us make our own bullets at home. — John in SC 🌙🌴 (@johninsc1) August 3, 2019

You realize both guns and ammunition are easily fabricated at home, don't you? — Joe Bar (@JoeBar79) August 3, 2019

Civilian use of semi-automatic rifles is to protect against tyrannical governments. Just drop out — Alan (@acape51) August 3, 2019

Please stop. — Amy (@famousamosquito) August 3, 2019

