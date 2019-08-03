OK, so we were wondering which of the 2020 Democratic candidates would come out with the hottest take after Saturday’s mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. They got out their initial tweets early, making general calls for gun control and reiterating that thoughts and prayers are not enough.

Marianne Williamson will do even better than that. Not only will she ban assault-style weapons; she’ll ban the manufacture and sale of bullets to render all of the assault-style weapons out there useless.

In other words, stock up on ammo.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ammoassault-style weaponsbanbulletsEl PasomanufactureMarianne Williamsonmass shootingsale