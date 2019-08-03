As Twitchy has reported, what we know right now is that multiple people were injured and killed in a mass shooting at a shopping center in El Paso Saturday, and one suspect is in custody.

We’ll update that post as more details are confirmed, but for now, the 2020 presidential candidates are all jumping on the story. Let’s see if any one of them says something surprising, like, let’s wait for more facts before commenting:

Enough. We need to end this national nightmare. Praying for everyone affected by this unspeakable tragedy, and for our country to find the moral courage to take action to end this carnage. https://t.co/vqTMSlbR8j — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 3, 2019

Careful there, Spartacus; if you were a Republican you’d be slapped around for using the words “thoughts” and “prayers.”

Today’s tragedy in El Paso is heartbreaking for every American. Our prayers go out to the residents of El Paso and all those who have been affected by this horrific act of cowardice. As we all recognize, our thoughts and prayers are insufficient, we must demand action. (1/2) — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) August 3, 2019

We must address the gun violence epidemic that is ravaging our country. Thank you to all the members of law enforcement for their work at the scene. (2/2) — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) August 3, 2019

The shout-out to law enforcement was a nice touch coming from a Democrat.

Yes, Seth Moulton is still running, even though he didn’t qualify for the debates:

Absolutely heartbroken to hear the news out of El Paso. We cannot allow this to keep happening in America. Citizens don’t need guns to protect them from government—they need the government to step up and protect them from guns. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) August 3, 2019

Wow, Moulton just came right out and said it: “Citizens don’t need guns to protect them from government — they need the government to step up and protect them from guns.”

I’m devastated for El Paso and the families whose lives were forever changed today. But it’s not enough for our hearts to go out to them — our laws fail them and their families. No more. We need action, and we need it now. — Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) August 3, 2019

This is the 3rd mass shooting this week in America. Will it take a daily mass shooting for America to act to reverse this disturbing trend? Inaction is complicity. — Wayne Messam (@WayneMessam) August 3, 2019

Truly heartbreaking news out of El Paso today. We must come together and summon the courage to say: no more. We cannot allow this to remain our new normal. Support @MomsDemand as they work to combat the scourge of gun violence in our country. https://t.co/IeRvdcoBui — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) August 3, 2019

My grandmother used to take me to Cielo Vista Mall. Now it’s one more mass shooting scene. How many more must grieve before we act? #ElPaso — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 3, 2019

Heart goes out to the people of El Paso and my friend Beto O’Rourke. https://t.co/HJOTyDY4oF — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) August 3, 2019

Beto O’Rourke tweeted in English and Spanish, of course.

Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe, El Paso. Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates. https://t.co/BU0AH6Y8Rv — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 3, 2019

Mi corazón esta con El Paso en este momento. Tengan cuidado. Por favor todos sigan la instrucciones de los equipos de emergencia. https://t.co/bPAfVU7oPR — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 3, 2019

Marianne Williamson wasn’t above calling for prayers.

Prayers for the people of El Paso in this agonizing moment. And prayers for all the rest of us as well, that we might summon up the courage to remove this scourge from our midst. Let us pray and let us act. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) August 3, 2019

My heart is with the people of El Paso today as they cope with a devastating mass shooting—the scope of which we are still learning. This attack is a tragic reminder of our government’s failure to do its most basic duty: to protect American lives. We need gun reform now. https://t.co/z0JTng4kVa — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 3, 2019

And here’s the president:

Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

That’s all we have so far. CBS News is now reporting that at least 22 people have been hospitalized.

EL PASO UPDATE: At least 22 people hospitalized; 9 in critical but stable condition; one patient is 4 months old. https://t.co/m2SZftDSyY pic.twitter.com/3To7sQPBiF — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 3, 2019

