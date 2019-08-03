The El Paso Police Department has been tweeting about an active shooter situation in or near a mall:

Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Scene is still active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Local media are reporting that there are many injuries and that the shooting occurred in or near a Walmart:

Our news crew is just getting to the scene, multiple injuries inside the Walmart. Caller who works at Walmart says a man walked into Walmart and opened fire with "rifle" or some other "semi-automatic" type weapon. This is unconfirmed by police.https://t.co/wfXkVyoLs8 — KTSM 9 News (@KTSMtv) August 3, 2019

BREAKING: Our crew can confirm 18 people were shot or injured at the Walmart at Cielo Vista. We are working to get on air as we speak. https://t.co/wfXkVyoLs8 — KTSM 9 News (@KTSMtv) August 3, 2019

NEW: ATF is responding to assist El Paso Police at scene of a reported active shooting at or near the Cielo Vista Mall, south of the El Paso International Airport. https://t.co/l5eF6dxZFg pic.twitter.com/moXKcSudlq — ABC News (@ABC) August 3, 2019

Updates:

Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

In El Paso, the Texas Dept. of Public Safety is assisting local law enforcement & federal authorities to bring this tragedy to the swiftest & safest possible conclusion. We thank all First Responders for their courageous response & urge all area residents to remain safe. https://t.co/H6UDwu81SY — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 3, 2019

There had been reports that multiple people had been taken into custody, but according to an officer briefing reporters, one suspect has been taken into custody:

SHOOTING UPDATE: El Paso police say they have one person in custody. There are multiple fatalities https://t.co/4YDb7WiopY pic.twitter.com/KMN7mutatY — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 3, 2019