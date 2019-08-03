The El Paso Police Department has been tweeting about an active shooter situation in or near a mall:

Local media are reporting that there are many injuries and that the shooting occurred in or near a Walmart:

Trending

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

Updates:

There had been reports that multiple people had been taken into custody, but according to an officer briefing reporters, one suspect has been taken into custody:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: El PasoshootingTexas