Earlier today Rep. Chip Roy nominated Byron Donalds to be Speaker of the House (Rep. McCarthy just lost on a fifth ballot), and in the process the Texas Republican quoted Martin Luther King, Jr. which caused some Democrats to groan, laugh or shake their heads:

WATCH: Democrats groan, laugh, and refuse to applaud MLK quote. https://t.co/j7lCi4F0Qz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 4, 2023

Democrat Rep. Cori Bush might have been among them, because this is her tweet about Byron Donalds:

FWIW, @ByronDonalds is not a historic candidate for Speaker. He is a prop. Despite being Black, he supports a policy agenda intent on upholding and perpetuating white supremacy. His name being in the mix is not progress—it’s pathetic. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 4, 2023

She couldn’t be more predictable.

Translation: I don’t like what another Black person is doing or their beliefs so they HAVE to be being taken advantage of. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) January 4, 2023

She really did this https://t.co/eLbfPNHpdw — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) January 4, 2023

Of course she did!

Allowing this woman to keep her committee assignments after this deranged, racist rant would be insane. Put her on the sidelines. https://t.co/5zXiAn5Vbf — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 4, 2023

Rep. Bush probably only enhanced her reputation among many House Dems with that lunacy.

So you’re saying all black people are supposed to think alike (and agree with you, naturally). Now THAT sounds like perpetuating white supremacy. https://t.co/ZZYJA0G7dZ — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) January 4, 2023

I'm wondering how big this ratio will get before she deletes. https://t.co/fADHDagAev — Malcolm Fle✘ – 🇺🇸Amoral Mercenary🇺🇸 (@Malcolm_fleX48) January 4, 2023

That would require the ability to feel some shame so we’d be a bit surprised if that happened.

