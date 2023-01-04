Earlier today Rep. Chip Roy nominated Byron Donalds to be Speaker of the House (Rep. McCarthy just lost on a fifth ballot), and in the process the Texas Republican quoted Martin Luther King, Jr. which caused some Democrats to groan, laugh or shake their heads:

Democrat Rep. Cori Bush might have been among them, because this is her tweet about Byron Donalds:

She couldn’t be more predictable.

Of course she did!

Rep. Bush probably only enhanced her reputation among many House Dems with that lunacy.

That would require the ability to feel some shame so we’d be a bit surprised if that happened.

