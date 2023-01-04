A little while ago there was a fourth vote for House Speaker, which resulted in nobody being elected to that position. Republicans who are opposed to McCarthy’s nomination aren’t being swayed:

All 20 R’s who opposed McCarthy on the 3rd ballot have now voted against him on the 4th: pic.twitter.com/5h2ns4411i — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) January 4, 2023

Among the Republicans opposing McCarthy’s nomination is Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, who explained his position on Fox News last night:

Chip Roy: "With all due respect to Kevin, he's been in leadership since 2009. Let me be clear. The debt was $11 trillion then. It's $32 trillion now."pic.twitter.com/ghN4HWPshP — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 4, 2023

.@chiproytx: "The Rules Committee is chock full of a bunch of establishment people…When the leadership actually votes with the minority, votes with the Democrats to steamroll Republicans…then maybe we should do something different." pic.twitter.com/A2urHzVBsb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 4, 2023

"Explain to me how what we've been doing is working." The status quo must change, period. pic.twitter.com/gNTqCuTS5z — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) January 4, 2023

Yesterday, before a House Speaker vote, Rep. Roy expanded on all that:

"I want the tools or I want the leadership to stop the swamp from running over the average American every single day" "I don't want any more empty promises" pic.twitter.com/bUhSnq9B62 — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) January 3, 2023

Today, ahead of the 4th vote in the House, Rep. Roy nominated Byron Donalds of Florida for Speaker:

Rep. Chip Roy now nominating Florida Rep. Byron Donalds for House Speaker as the GOP alternative to Kevin McCarthy. — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 4, 2023

Guess what part of Roy’s remarks didn’t appeal to the Democrats:

. @chiproytx on House Floor: "Madame Clerk, we do not seek to judge people on the the color of their skin, but the content of their character." GOP: Standing Ovation. Dems: Sit on their hands. — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) January 4, 2023

Amazing Democrats can't cheer when Rep. Chip Roy talks about judging people by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 4, 2023

Here’s the video:

WATCH: Democrats groan, laugh, and refuse to applaud MLK quote. pic.twitter.com/j7lCi4F0Qz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 4, 2023

It took a Republican like Chip Roy (and Byron Donalds) to get the Democrats to keep from applauding a quote from MLK Jr.

When they show you who they are … believe them https://t.co/SJ21KaQXb4 — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) January 4, 2023

