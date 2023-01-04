A little while ago there was a fourth vote for House Speaker, which resulted in nobody being elected to that position. Republicans who are opposed to McCarthy’s nomination aren’t being swayed:

Among the Republicans opposing McCarthy’s nomination is Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, who explained his position on Fox News last night:

Trending

Yesterday, before a House Speaker vote, Rep. Roy expanded on all that:

Today, ahead of the 4th vote in the House, Rep. Roy nominated Byron Donalds of Florida for Speaker:

Guess what part of Roy’s remarks didn’t appeal to the Democrats:

Here’s the video:

It took a Republican like Chip Roy (and Byron Donalds) to get the Democrats to keep from applauding a quote from MLK Jr.

***

Related:

Matt Gaetz asks Architect of the Capitol to explain why House Speaker’s office is already occupied

Jake Tapper can’t seem to get over the fact that Kevin McCarthy wants to investigate Hunter Biden

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: house of representativesRep. Chip RoyRep. Kevin McCarthy