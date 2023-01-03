Well, guys, things aren’t going so well for GOP congressman and aspiring House Speaker Kevin McCarthy so far:

BREAKING: Kevin McCarthy Fails to Win Speaker Race in First Round https://t.co/FtJycyEXLN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 3, 2023

Jim Jordan is now giving the nominating speech for Kevin McCarthy on the second ballot for Speaker. Six Republicans voted for Jordan on the first ballot. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 3, 2023

The GOP is, as usual, being a mess.

But can we talk about the real story here? Or, rather, can we talk about what CNN anchor Jake Tapper thinks is the real story here?

If you head over to McCarthy’s Twitter page, you’ll find that his pinned tweet is from December 6 of last year:

McCarthy’s tweet links to a post on his website about where the House Oversight Committee’s focus will be in the new Congress. It lists things such as the border crisis, Big Tech censorship, and Hunter Biden’s laptop. Apparently that last one’s got Tapper pretty wound up.

Watch:

Jake Tapper is not happy that Kevin McCarthy's pinned tweet is about investigating Hunter Biden. pic.twitter.com/3SQ0VuzCUE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 3, 2023

McCarthy’s “all in on this MAGA business” because … he thinks that the implications of what was found on Hunter Biden’s laptop are pretty important and consequential? Maybe the House Oversight Committee should investigate Jake Tapper and CNN’s own role in covering up the Hunter Biden laptop story, heh.

It’s definitely telling that Tapper’s angrier at McCarthy for mentioning Hunter Biden’s laptop than he is at blatant Biden family corruption.

Investigating @POTUS lies about Hunter and his involvement in corrupt deals and influence peddling is "MAGA" to @jaketapper and therefor extreme

See the branding?

They know exactly what they are doing

They are birds in a flock getting their movement signal from the WH https://t.co/K6UOr0Yp44 — sense (@AggregateSense) January 3, 2023

Three cheers for Real Journalism™.

