If you haven’t already done so, we highly recommend you take a look at Glenn Greenwald’s receipt-laden thread today holding the mainstream media to account for everything they did to bury the Hunter Biden laptop scandal as well as their continued refusal to this day to admit to any journalistic malpractice or wrongdoing.

And then, we urge you to read this thread from tweeter Brittany Cover, who, while not a journalist herself, nevertheless understands the true nature and depth of the MSM’s handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

To set the stage, here’s a reminder where CNN’s Jake Tapper was at back when the New York Post was getting silenced on social media and getting pummeled by the MSM for their reporting on the laptop:

Since twitter has locked out the NYPost for violating rules that no longer stand as rules (but twitter won't revisit past enforcement decisions) the NY Post COULD end this standoff by deleting the tweets that broke the rules (thus unlocking its account) then tweet them out again — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 30, 2020

2/ I asked a twitter exec if this was possible, he said yes and it would end the whole thing. Probably take 15 seconds. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 30, 2020

3/ And yes twitter could end this immediately as well given that these rules are no longer rules. I’m just suggesting a possible way to end this. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/1ZfV8E45dS — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 30, 2020

Just a suggestion, folks!

4/ Since the usual bad faith actors are now depicting this as me telling the NYPost to bow to twitter to delete the tweets, i'm clearly not saying that — i'm saying they can delete them *then tweet them out again.* I agree twitter enforcing defunct rules makes no sense. Zero. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 30, 2020

5/ I also don't think twitter should have blocked them to begin with. But this would be a way for NYPost to have cake and eat it too — and get its twitter feed back. Just an idea. Don't like it? That's fine too. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 30, 2020

We didn’t like it, Jake. Because it was wrong. Twitter shouldn’t’ve blocked the New York Post, and the New York Post shouldn’t’ve had to appease Twitter. And anyway, it’s not as if Twitter would’ve just sat back and let the Post tweet out the story again. Come on.

Anyway, Cover couldn’t help but have Tapper’s tweets on her mind today, and she was inspired to go on a righteous rant about how both the mainstream media and Twitter did the heaviest lifting to destroy their own credibility with the public:

Remember when all The Post had to do was delete a story that ended up being completely and totally accurate and EVERYONE tried to pretend it wasn't (even though it was very obviously true)? Just over two years ago. Good times. Also: this is how Twitter ended up with Elon. https://t.co/mAJyv4DHRv — Brittany (@bccover) November 21, 2022

The Hunter Biden laptop/NY Post/Twitter debacle was the beginning of the movement that ultimately culminated in Elon taking over. Censoring conversation they disagreed with while allowing the flipping Taliban to post was a major Red Pill moment for a LOT of people. — Brittany (@bccover) November 21, 2022

And to (basically everyone) the Hunter Biden laptop story was SO obviously true. And to see "everyone" fall in line ahead of an election and not just lie but ban conversation about it was completely insane. I say this as someone who was/is not a Trump fan. — Brittany (@bccover) November 21, 2022

It was obvious that they blocked this story because they saw what the October Surprise in 2016 did to Hillary and they weren't going to let it happen again. It was so blatantly obvious to onlookers what they were doing and WHY. — Brittany (@bccover) November 21, 2022

They locked the NY Post out of their twitter account unless they deleted a (totally true) story *they* didn't like. At the same time, dictatorships, murderous regimes, and governments committing genocide were allowed on. It was complete insanity and it was so obvious. — Brittany (@bccover) November 21, 2022

The decision was: do we let this story play out and risk it hurting Biden and re-electing Trump? Or do we label it misinfo and block it from the internet so we don't run the risk bc the Hillary server story did SO much damage to her candidacy. They chose the latter. — Brittany (@bccover) November 21, 2022

I am not a Trump fan. Never have been. But I always understood why so many voters did. As someone who disliked both Trump and Biden immensely, it was so insane to watch. I can't understate how obvious they were about it. It was completely see-through. — Brittany (@bccover) November 21, 2022

So transparent. But their sneering condescension and elitism blinded them to the fact that we saw them for who they were.

And now, post-midterms where it all would have stood to hurt Biden *again* should they have been honest about what they knew in 2020, that the laptop story was 100% legit, NOW they are honest. "Oh yeah guys, we can totally verify it now". Cool, cool. — Brittany (@bccover) November 21, 2022

And it's because, even though Biden didn't get shellacked in the midterms they know it wasn't because of his strength, but GOP weaknesses. They are nervous to run him in 2024 (don't blame them), so they are willing to tell the truth now. — Brittany (@bccover) November 21, 2022

You want to talk about gaslighting? THAT was gaslighting. A story that obvious, that true, with that much plainly to see. Photographs, videos, voicemails. All of it right there. And they all said YOU were crazy. You were the rubes that didn't get it. — Brittany (@bccover) November 21, 2022

“Gaslighting” is a term that gets tossed around a lot these days, but it’s the perfect word to describe what the MSM and Twitter were doing.

And for all of their hatred of Trump, that is the kind of move that makes even those that don't like him feel sympathy for him. How could anyone run a winning campaign when you are up against that kind of coordination? I can't stand the guy and I felt it. — Brittany (@bccover) November 21, 2022

And like with the obvious facts throughout COVID they told you were lies (lab leak, anyone?) that were also so obviously true. There won't be honesty, accountability, or apologies. — Brittany (@bccover) November 21, 2022

They'll all say it was all in earnest, they had no way of knowing (oh really? Then how did we ALL figure it out before you?) and this was all just part of the inevitable process that we just can't ever fully understand. And then you call everyone else purveyors if misinformation. — Brittany (@bccover) November 21, 2022

Trust is rebuilt through honesty. Through changes in behavior. That trust can (and should) be rebuilt. But in order for that to happen, those who have proven themselves to be untrustworthy need to change. — Brittany (@bccover) November 21, 2022

Unfortunately, those who have proven themselves to be untrustworthy don’t seem to be in any hurry to change. And that means we’re not in any hurry to start trusting them again.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!