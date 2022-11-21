If you haven’t already done so, we highly recommend you take a look at Glenn Greenwald’s receipt-laden thread today holding the mainstream media to account for everything they did to bury the Hunter Biden laptop scandal as well as their continued refusal to this day to admit to any journalistic malpractice or wrongdoing.

And then, we urge you to read this thread from tweeter Brittany Cover, who, while not a journalist herself, nevertheless understands the true nature and depth of the MSM’s handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

To set the stage, here’s a reminder where CNN’s Jake Tapper was at back when the New York Post was getting silenced on social media and getting pummeled by the MSM for their reporting on the laptop:

Just a suggestion, folks!

We didn’t like it, Jake. Because it was wrong. Twitter shouldn’t’ve blocked the New York Post, and the New York Post shouldn’t’ve had to appease Twitter. And anyway, it’s not as if Twitter would’ve just sat back and let the Post tweet out the story again. Come on.

Anyway, Cover couldn’t help but have Tapper’s tweets on her mind today, and she was inspired to go on a righteous rant about how both the mainstream media and Twitter did the heaviest lifting to destroy their own credibility with the public:

So transparent. But their sneering condescension and elitism blinded them to the fact that we saw them for who they were.

“Gaslighting” is a term that gets tossed around a lot these days, but it’s the perfect word to describe what the MSM and Twitter were doing.

Unfortunately, those who have proven themselves to be untrustworthy don’t seem to be in any hurry to change. And that means we’re not in any hurry to start trusting them again.

