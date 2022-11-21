Hunter Biden’s laptop is once again a topic of discussion today (kudos to CBS News for finally making it to the party!). It never should’ve not been a topic of discussion, of course, but, well, you know our media.

CBS News had an independent review done of Hunter’s laptop. They concluded they believe its real. pic.twitter.com/aDGec4oc8Z — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 21, 2022

Anyhoo, Glenn Greenwald has been keeping a close eye on the story’s trajectory, and now that CBS News has looked into the matter of the laptop and decided that it’s worth examining further, Greenwald has some thoughts he’d like to share regarding the media’s overall attitude toward and approach to covering the story.

It’s a pretty substantial and comprehensive thread, so get comfortable:

A vital reminder: the media outlets that always tell you they fight "disinformation" united right before the 2020 election to spread an absolute lie: this laptop was "Russian disinformation." I knew it was a lie right away and staked my career on it. They lied *on purpose*. https://t.co/fsPdA5HS7W — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 21, 2022

The reason I knew the laptop was real was because conservative outlets produced conclusive evidence that it was, and it had all the hallmarks that we used to authenticate other large laptops: WikiLeaks, Snowden, Brazil. Here are all those who lied:👇👇https://t.co/xLPXT8kUvx — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 21, 2022

Or at least here’s a list of some of the most egregious liars.

I don't care about Hunter Biden. This mattered because it revealed a lot about ***Joe Biden's**** activities in China and Ukraine. And now it matters most because the media outlets that all lied refuse to retract this lie. They lie as their mission:👇https://t.co/HR7K5bTKmA — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 21, 2022

They lied, and they refuse to acknowledge that they lied. They’re choosing instead to pretend that they’ve been forthright and diligent in their journalism from the start, which couldn’t be further from the truth.

If you don't care that the CIA laundered a blatant lie through their most loyal media servants — starting with POLITICO's @NatashaBertrand — all to interfere in and manipulate the outcome of the 2020 election, then it means you are an authoritarian and love "disinformation": pic.twitter.com/9gSgyBFUy5 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 21, 2022

So many who work for media outlets and universities who declare themselves media ethics specialists — @brianstelter, @jayrosen_nyu, @GlennKesslerWP, etc. Do you have anything to say when *not one media outlet* that spread CIA pre-election lie about the laptop has retracted it? pic.twitter.com/2ALaHiGmiC — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 21, 2022

The @HuffPost didn't just spread the CIA lie that the laptop was "Russian disinformation." They produced a virtual Biden 2020 campaign video based on it. Watch it. 👇 How can anyone justify their lack of retraction given proof of its authenticity?https://t.co/AWqAknvm8E — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 21, 2022

Less than 2 weeks before Americans voted in the 2020 election, CNN put their normal army of US Security State operatives to spread the lie that the laptop was "Russian disinformation." CNN spread it all over their platforms. Not one retraction. Watch:https://t.co/X8P8FM47sC — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 21, 2022

And one high-level Democratic official after the next — including @jrpsaki and the Biden Campaign itself — repeatedly said that the Biden laptop was "Russian disinformation." They all lied. This was a CIA lie. These are the people who want the power to censor the internet. pic.twitter.com/jVEVH7lyWz — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 21, 2022

The former head of Twitter's content moderation (i.e. censorship) unit, @yoyoel, has a NYT op-ed praising himself for all the ways his censorship made the US healthier. He forgot to mention that he and Twitter *banned* links to reporting on the laptop based on this CIA lie. pic.twitter.com/EG6AdkxhRL — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 21, 2022

This was – and is – a gigantic scandal. The CIA, corporate media and Big Tech (including FB) all united *right before the election* to lie to the American public about information that reflected poorly on Joe Biden, and then brute censored it. @jack apologized. Nobody else has. pic.twitter.com/eOElml70pB — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 21, 2022

Watch one lie after the next from liberal media corporations — liberal pundits who always claim they need to censor the internet to stop disinformation when *they* are its most destructive purveyors of it. Not one of these scumbags acknowledged their liepic.twitter.com/5toc9VWneu — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 21, 2022

Anyway, it's obvious why all these media corporations united to ratify what was so clearly a CIA lie right before the election. It's the same reason they won't retract or acknowledge it now: They lied to ensure Trump lost, and they know their liberal audience wants them to lie. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 21, 2022

Would Joe Biden have defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election if the media had done their jobs and given the Hunter Biden story the serious coverage it deserved? Maybe, maybe not. Unfortunately, we’ll never know, because the media didn’t do their jobs.

They lied *on purpose*. "He didn't win, did he?" — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 21, 2022

