Hunter Biden’s laptop is once again a topic of discussion today (kudos to CBS News for finally making it to the party!). It never should’ve not been a topic of discussion, of course, but, well, you know our media.

Anyhoo, Glenn Greenwald has been keeping a close eye on the story’s trajectory, and now that CBS News has looked into the matter of the laptop and decided that it’s worth examining further, Greenwald has some thoughts he’d like to share regarding the media’s overall attitude toward and approach to covering the story.

It’s a pretty substantial and comprehensive thread, so get comfortable:

Or at least here’s a list of some of the most egregious liars.

They lied, and they refuse to acknowledge that they lied. They’re choosing instead to pretend that they’ve been forthright and diligent in their journalism from the start, which couldn’t be further from the truth.

Would Joe Biden have defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election if the media had done their jobs and given the Hunter Biden story the serious coverage it deserved? Maybe, maybe not. Unfortunately, we’ll never know, because the media didn’t do their jobs.

