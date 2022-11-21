It seems that a miracle has taken place around the time CBS News took a break from Twitter that lasted not even two full days.

CBS News is reporting that they’ve had an expert authenticate the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, and wouldn’t you know it, the story isn’t “Russian disinformation” after all. Watch:

CBS News has obtained data from a laptop purported to have belonged to Hunter Biden. The data came directly from the source who said they provided it to the FBI under subpoena.@CBS_Herridge shares what was found during an independent forensic review. pic.twitter.com/uMWf1vB2Zv — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 21, 2022

Well look at that!

CBS News had an independent review done of Hunter’s laptop. They concluded they believe its real. pic.twitter.com/aDGec4oc8Z — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 21, 2022

This makes it ironic that CBS News had no problem with Twitter suspending people for reporting the Hunter Biden laptop story they labeled “Russian disinformation” when the story turned out to be true and then took a short break from the social media platform after Elon Musk bought it and reinstated many who promoted the story.

It took these clowns 2 years to report this. TWO YEARS. https://t.co/4tV4srtM3J — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 21, 2022

Two years? It’s almost as if the media are trying to get out in front of something…

Understand that the only reason the press are doing this is that they know something bad is coming. They want to be able to claim they didn't ignore it. https://t.co/X0nq2a1Nir — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 21, 2022

Ah, “journalism”!

All it took was 1 day without Twitter for CBS to believe Hunter’s laptop is real pic.twitter.com/s5ttX2zMF6 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) November 21, 2022

another "conspiracy" deemed "Russian disinformation" turns out to be true. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Oir51KI2KL — Dani the Herschel-Voting Girl (@NewYearsDani) November 21, 2022

How many stories labeled “disinformation” in the last few years have turned out to be true? The list is long.

Here’s a reminder of when CBS News was doing its best to run interference for the Bidens:

Two years ago Donald Trump told CBS’s Lesley Stahl on 60 Minutes the Hunter Biden laptop was real and should be covered by the media. Stahl said it couldn’t be verified. Two years later @cbsnews has finally verified it. Trump was right. Again. pic.twitter.com/o7a3cMQ4Jn — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 21, 2022

***

***

