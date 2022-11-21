It seems that a miracle has taken place around the time CBS News took a break from Twitter that lasted not even two full days.

CBS News is reporting that they’ve had an expert authenticate the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, and wouldn’t you know it, the story isn’t “Russian disinformation” after all. Watch:

Well look at that!

This makes it ironic that CBS News had no problem with Twitter suspending people for reporting the Hunter Biden laptop story they labeled “Russian disinformation” when the story turned out to be true and then took a short break from the social media platform after Elon Musk bought it and reinstated many who promoted the story.

Trending

Two years? It’s almost as if the media are trying to get out in front of something…

Ah, “journalism”!

How many stories labeled “disinformation” in the last few years have turned out to be true? The list is long.

Here’s a reminder of when CBS News was doing its best to run interference for the Bidens:

***

Related:

Megyn Kelly points out why CBS News REALLY quit Twitter and LOL-OUCH (PS: They’re BACK already)

New emails shine light on Hunter Biden deal that Joe Biden declared had been ‘totally discredited’

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CBS NewsHunter BidenHunter Biden's laptopJoe BidenThe Big Guy