Imagine being CBS News and bragging about how you’re going to take your ball and go home since Elon Musk is a big meanie and owns Twitter. Especially when it’s one of the ‘big three’ major networks throwing a hissyfit so publicly.

How embarrassing.

Not a great look, CBS. HA!

Megyn Kelly zinged TF out of them as only she can.

Yup.

They’re scared of Twitter.

BAWK BAWK BAWK.

Fair.

Who knew?

Oh, and after all of this?

They didn’t really quit – they barely lasted 24 hours without tweeting.

And that’s the funniest part of all …

Guess the virtue-signaling didn’t work out the way they thought it would.

Womp womp.

***

***

