Imagine being CBS News and bragging about how you’re going to take your ball and go home since Elon Musk is a big meanie and owns Twitter. Especially when it’s one of the ‘big three’ major networks throwing a hissyfit so publicly.

How embarrassing.

CBS News says it’s halting posting to Twitter out of ‘abundance of caution’ pic.twitter.com/z0fGN2WPI0 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 19, 2022

Not a great look, CBS. HA!

Megyn Kelly zinged TF out of them as only she can.

Is this a joke? CBS News – former home to Mike Wallace and Ed Bradley – is afraid of … Twitter? https://t.co/RaX5gPahoH — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 20, 2022

Yup.

They’re scared of Twitter.

BAWK BAWK BAWK.

I honestly can’t remember the last time I even watched anything on any CBS station. — 🇺🇸Just April 🇺🇸 (@AGhiblean) November 20, 2022

Fair.

I didn’t know CBS News was still operating. Thanks for the inside information — Patrick (@Patrick92641659) November 20, 2022

Who knew?

Oh, and after all of this?

They didn’t really quit – they barely lasted 24 hours without tweeting.

They talked a big game and ended up backpedaling. They didn’t quit Twitter — Adam Alfi (@AdamAlfi) November 20, 2022

And that’s the funniest part of all …

Guess the virtue-signaling didn’t work out the way they thought it would.

Womp womp.

***

Related:

Shannon Coulter BRAGGING about tattling on Elon Musk to Apple and Google about Trump goes SO wrong

Watch in REAL-TIME as troll David Leavitt loses his mind over Trump’s Twitter account being reinstated

Elon Musk DROPS ADL CEO for ‘defaming’ him over reinstating Trump’s Twitter account and DAMN son

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!