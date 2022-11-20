Imagine being CBS News and bragging about how you’re going to take your ball and go home since Elon Musk is a big meanie and owns Twitter. Especially when it’s one of the ‘big three’ major networks throwing a hissyfit so publicly.
How embarrassing.
CBS News says it’s halting posting to Twitter out of ‘abundance of caution’
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 19, 2022
Not a great look, CBS. HA!
Megyn Kelly zinged TF out of them as only she can.
Is this a joke? CBS News – former home to Mike Wallace and Ed Bradley – is afraid of … Twitter? https://t.co/RaX5gPahoH
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 20, 2022
Yup.
They’re scared of Twitter.
BAWK BAWK BAWK.
I honestly can’t remember the last time I even watched anything on any CBS station.
— 🇺🇸Just April 🇺🇸 (@AGhiblean) November 20, 2022
Fair.
I didn’t know CBS News was still operating. Thanks for the inside information
— Patrick (@Patrick92641659) November 20, 2022
Who knew?
Oh, and after all of this?
They didn’t really quit – they barely lasted 24 hours without tweeting.
They talked a big game and ended up backpedaling. They didn’t quit Twitter
— Adam Alfi (@AdamAlfi) November 20, 2022
They’re back MK! @CBSNews couldn’t quit @Twitter
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 20, 2022
And that’s the funniest part of all …
Guess the virtue-signaling didn’t work out the way they thought it would.
Womp womp.
***
***
