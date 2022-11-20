ADL reminds us nobody is more hateful than ‘anti-hate’ activists.

Weeks ago, when Elon Musk met with a group of people that included ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt, many people who thought he was going to really allow free speech on Twitter started to worry that we’d see more of the same ol’-same ol’. Many people told Musk this was not a great idea …

And after Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated, Greenblatt did exactly what many of us figured he would from the very beginning.

He played the hate card, with Musk.

For @elonmusk to allow Donald Trump back on Twitter, ostensibly after a brief poll, shows he is not remotely serious about safeguarding the platform from hate, harassment and misinformation. https://t.co/Rf0NjAubpI — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) November 20, 2022

Musk wasn’t about to just take that lying down.

He fired back …

Hey stop defaming me! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Let’s be honest, it appears that is exactly what Greenblatt was doing.

LET’S GET IT ON.

⚡️Newsflash⚡️:

Preventing political candidates, who

74 million people voted for, from having a voice because you and people who agree with you don’t like them… is a threat to democracy. https://t.co/wrU7zRw1CA — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) November 20, 2022

And aren’t these woke activists supposed to care about democracy and stuff?

Juuuust sayin’.

The ADL and the coalition of “anti-hate” activists acted in bad faith when they had their meeting with you because they went ahead and called for a massive advertiser boycott even before you lifted Trump’s ban. They had no intention of playing nice when you took over Twitter. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 20, 2022

And they think they’re the good guys.

Call your lawyers. And how dare him say HE will get rid of twitter because 74 MILLION AMERICANS should not have the right to hear & say what we want. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) November 20, 2022

Call your lawyers.

Hey, if they want to play that game that makes sense.

If anything this shows that you shouldn't be consulting with the @ADL on matters of free speech. They're captured. Go with @TheFIREorg. — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) November 20, 2022

There are always alternatives.

What Coleman said.

It’s just a leftist doing what a leftist does. — 𝒮𝓀𝓎 آسمان 🇺🇸 (@SKYRIDER4538) November 20, 2022

Sad but true.

The people have spoken. Build your own twitter if you don’t like it. Am I doing this right? — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) November 20, 2022

Yup. That’s what our pals on the Left yelled at the Right when we were all getting suspended for saying the name of a freakin’ flower.

P-A-N-S-Y.

They always accuse you of what they're guilty of themselves. 🤡 — Brandon Drey (@BrandonDrey) November 20, 2022

That they do.

The most hate I’ve received on this and other platforms has been from woke liberals suffering from savior syndrome trying to tell me how to be a “real” Black, gay, man. Go sell your wolf tickets elsewhere. — Mike Russell for Atlanta (@mikerussellatl) November 20, 2022

We love this tweet.

Oh, and this one.

What’s funny is the right doesn’t care about race, but the left seems to keep bringing it up — Rafid Nassir (@RafidNassir) November 20, 2022

Nobody needs hate, racism, sexism, homophobia, bigotry, and FASCISM more than the Left. It’s all they’ve got so of course they keep trying to find ways to bring it up and paint anyone and everyone they disagree with as one of those ists or isms.

Elon just ratioed the ADL 💀 — Meech (@mindofmeech_) November 20, 2022

This is gonna be FUN.

