We’re sure Elon Musk was all sorts of torn up about this insult from the father of Fake News.

Beyond being the father of fake news, Dan Rather is apparently the king of ‘dad tweets.’ You’ve heard of dad jokes? Yeah, a dad tweet is similar in that you cringe when you read it and only people with the mental capacity of a small child think it’s funny or worthwhile.

Case in point:

We remember the old saying, ‘If you’re going to fake a document to push your agenda make sure you check the font first.’ Yeah, that’s clunky but we’re sure it’s as much of a saying as Dan’s dig at Musk.

Yeah, thinking we saw that on a t-shirt once.

THERE it is.

HA HA HA HA

Oof and still EL OH EL.

Right?

Just dumb and clunky.

Accurate.

And speaking of accurate.

Times New Roman?

Pretty much.

The Left prefers their preferential treatment on Twitter to an equal playing field, and that’s the truth.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

