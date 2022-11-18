We’re sure Elon Musk was all sorts of torn up about this insult from the father of Fake News.

Beyond being the father of fake news, Dan Rather is apparently the king of ‘dad tweets.’ You’ve heard of dad jokes? Yeah, a dad tweet is similar in that you cringe when you read it and only people with the mental capacity of a small child think it’s funny or worthwhile.

Case in point:

I remember the old saying, “Better to be thought a fool than to buy Twitter and remove all doubt.” — Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 18, 2022

We remember the old saying, ‘If you’re going to fake a document to push your agenda make sure you check the font first.’ Yeah, that’s clunky but we’re sure it’s as much of a saying as Dan’s dig at Musk.

I remember the old saying "Better to forge with the right font than to use the wrong one and get found out" — Shamika Teller (@ShaMikaWhoSeeks) November 18, 2022

Yeah, thinking we saw that on a t-shirt once.

I thought it was “Better to be thought a fool than to make up documents and broadcast them" — Captain Wacky ❌ (@CapWacky) November 18, 2022

THERE it is.

That seems like you made it up. So it’s perfectly in character for you. — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) November 18, 2022

HA HA HA HA

The liar says what? — Dusty Desert Dweller🌵🏜🌵 (@dusty_dweller) November 18, 2022

Better to be thought a fool than to fail to recognize Times New Roman 10 point proportional font documents as from word processors and laser printers and not from typewriters from the 1970s. — lazlo tooth (@lazlototh67) November 18, 2022

Oof and still EL OH EL.

That's pretty arrogant considering your history with fake news. — Hayes McDole (@hayes_mcdole) November 18, 2022

Right?

Once again, @DanRather, the Grandfather of #FakeNews, cannot handle a simple tweet. Had he said, "Here's a take on an old saying…" but he didn't. He actually believes there's an old saying about buying @Twitter proves you are a fool. Just dumb and clunky. @elonmusk is LOL'ing! https://t.co/YNlffKxZRK — The Alan Sanders Show 🐕 🇺🇸 (@AlanJSanders) November 18, 2022

Just dumb and clunky.

Accurate.

And speaking of accurate.

Fake but accurate. — Jason Bedrick (@JasonBedrick) November 18, 2022

what font did you see that saying in — Jonny Hotcakes🏴 (@_JonnyHotcakes) November 18, 2022

Times New Roman?

“This is the way my mind works, small as it is…” ~ @DanRather https://t.co/18JHkmQ7XG — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) November 18, 2022

You reveal you're a fool everyday with your ignorant tweets. How about leave already Soy Boy? https://t.co/unSkc8NPnO — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) November 18, 2022

Seriously. Dan Rather calling @elonmusk a “Fool” is rich, not as rich as Elon is but still. Rather was forced out of journalism for lying and fabricating “evidence”. Musk is the richest man in the World on the back of Electric Cars and Rocketships. #RealityCheck https://t.co/T3AvpMtFRj — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) November 18, 2022

Guy who got famous reading things off the teleprompter (until he was caught making stuff up) has opinions on the intelligence of the guy who restarted the Space Race and launched the EV revolution. https://t.co/XlvmsS9lMY — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) November 18, 2022

I didn't think that anyone could be as much of an embarrassment as @JoeBiden or @GeraldoRivera… …then this 🤡 steps to the head of the class. https://t.co/DmM8AskIXr — Mark_4America (@Mark_4America) November 18, 2022

This Dan is one of America’s popular leftists. It’s all leftists attacking Elon Musk. Why is this? Well, Musk does not hold left-wing views on “free speech”, and #Twitter was the Left’s tool to suppress conservatives/classical liberals. So they are upset that Elon is in charge. https://t.co/0dMo4yOc3T — Phumlani M. Majozi (@PhumlaniMMajozi) November 18, 2022

Pretty much.

The Left prefers their preferential treatment on Twitter to an equal playing field, and that’s the truth.

