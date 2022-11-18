There’s a reason Elon Musk is a bazillionaire, people.

Oh we get it, it’s far more dramatic and ‘click-worthy’ to think the guy who built space rockets somehow can’t manage a group of needy, whiny, self-entitled employees who resent him for making sure they still have jobs (well, some of them) but in reality, it looks like Elon is doing what most businesses do, especially when they are purchased.

Whaling and culling.

Oliver Campbell put together a damn good thread on it:

Fair point. It’s not like Elon is shy … ask AOC.

Keep going.

You know, like most people in real jobs face most every day but we digress.

Trending

Ten good workers can do the work of 100 lazy workers.

Something like that.

Seems legit.

THIS THIS THIS.

There’s a reason the ‘Make Sure Puppies Are Happy’ Committee was let go.

Ahem.

Boom.

This.

The real workers, the people who really want to make Twitter successful, can help bring in people who will get the job done instead of people looking to MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE by making the rest of us miserable.

Makes sense, yes?

This reads.

The ones he let go are acting like a bunch of wounded hyenas on his platform.

Yup.

As we said up there, the guy ain’t shy.

Booyah.

***

