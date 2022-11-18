There’s a reason Elon Musk is a bazillionaire, people.

Oh we get it, it’s far more dramatic and ‘click-worthy’ to think the guy who built space rockets somehow can’t manage a group of needy, whiny, self-entitled employees who resent him for making sure they still have jobs (well, some of them) but in reality, it looks like Elon is doing what most businesses do, especially when they are purchased.

Whaling and culling.

Oliver Campbell put together a damn good thread on it:

Alright, I'm going to explain what Elon Musk is likely doing over there at Twitter. This is not a discussion on whether it's RIGHT OR WRONG; just what's happening. If I'm wrong, I'm sure he'll pop up and say so. What Elon is engaged in is something called "Whaling and Culling." — Oliver Campbell (@oliverbcampbell) November 18, 2022

Fair point. It’s not like Elon is shy … ask AOC.

First, the "Whaling": It's a common refrain that you've probably heard at some point or another "10% of people do 90% of the work." That's what that tight 2 week deadline for Twitter Blue was for; he was perfectly aware that it was an unrealistic time frame. It was a test. — Oliver Campbell (@oliverbcampbell) November 18, 2022

Keep going.

By pushing for such an extremely tight deadline, Elon got to see who is actually doing work and who is resting on their laurels. Furthermore, it proved who could actually perform under extreme pressure. You know, the whole "get this done or you're fired" level of pressure. — Oliver Campbell (@oliverbcampbell) November 18, 2022

You know, like most people in real jobs face most every day but we digress.

Hence, Elon was looking for the whales at the company. The heavy hitting, actually producing and hard people who have been there for a while. When the whales don't have to carry dead weight, they perform like the equivalent of 10 people. — Oliver Campbell (@oliverbcampbell) November 18, 2022

Ten good workers can do the work of 100 lazy workers.

Something like that.

Second is the "Culling." When you've got 90% of the people not performing, they're actually negatively impacting the 10% who ARE performing above and beyond. And that's why the layoffs happened. Paraphrased, 'shit is gonna change around here, get on board or get out' — Oliver Campbell (@oliverbcampbell) November 18, 2022

Seems legit.

So by culling unproductive staff, he actually untied the hands of the PRODUCTIVE staff. Fewer obstacles to getting in the way of getting things done. It also revealed to him who was there to make Twitter a better product, versus who was there to be 'activists'. — Oliver Campbell (@oliverbcampbell) November 18, 2022

THIS THIS THIS.

There’s a reason the ‘Make Sure Puppies Are Happy’ Committee was let go.

Ahem.

So now you've chopped your workforce down to people who actually perform, but they're not enough to run everything. This is why after all those people are let go, there's going to be a surprise hiring of a new bunch of people. Why? — Oliver Campbell (@oliverbcampbell) November 18, 2022

Because the productive people actually know WHAT THEY NEED to get things done. Don't be surprised if the people that are left get to be part of the interviewing process for the new people. They'll be looking for efficiency and people who don't make THEIR jobs more difficult. — Oliver Campbell (@oliverbcampbell) November 18, 2022

Boom.

This.

The real workers, the people who really want to make Twitter successful, can help bring in people who will get the job done instead of people looking to MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE by making the rest of us miserable.

So, when you continually slice away the bad portions of something, all that you're left with is 1 of 2 potential outcomes: 1) Nothing usable. It was rotten at the core.

2) Some substantially good bits you can salvage and build on. Elon is gambling on 2. — Oliver Campbell (@oliverbcampbell) November 18, 2022

Makes sense, yes?

This is what he was talking about with 'Twitter 2.0.' It's likely not a 'new twitter.' Not for us. It's a new Twitter INTERNALLY. How things get done, how things get rolled out, rebuilding the company with productive and more efficient people. — Oliver Campbell (@oliverbcampbell) November 18, 2022

This reads.

What I'm saying is, take a look at the reactions: The people that are staying at twitter are hunkering down and working. The people he let go are the ones calling doom and gloom. And they're not wrong. The way "things were done" is OVER at Twitter. — Oliver Campbell (@oliverbcampbell) November 18, 2022

The ones he let go are acting like a bunch of wounded hyenas on his platform.

Yup.

So, from the outside, this looks like a giant cluster. But it what's going to surprise you is that a great number of businesses are run exactly like this. There's a reason layoffs happens every single year across the world. Whaling and culling. Elon is just being VERY VOCAL. — Oliver Campbell (@oliverbcampbell) November 18, 2022

As we said up there, the guy ain’t shy.

And like I said at the START OF THIS POST. I didn't say this is RIGHT OR WRONG. Just what is likely happening. But if you never thought about it before, now you have something to think about. — Oliver Campbell (@oliverbcampbell) November 18, 2022

Booyah.

***

***

