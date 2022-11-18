Freakin’ white women. EL OH EL

White men can take a break from being at fault for all of the ills of the world because apparently, it’s white women who are the real problem in society. Those evil white teachers and white moms who aren’t teaching white children to hate themselves for their skin color ‘perpetuate systems of oppression’ or something.

Yeah, we know, it’s stupid but that’s what this education justice group is claiming.

Jane Crow? Really?

“Jane Crow: Then and Now” tells the true story of how white women—as mothers and teachers—have historically used their position to perpetuate systems of oppression, and how that history remains alive and active today. #JaneCrowThenandNow #JaneCrowEducationhttps://t.co/luFpCgyi8d pic.twitter.com/XU1Rtsiekt — Ed Post 🎓 (@edu_post) November 17, 2022

*sigh*

So much *sigh*.

Check this out:

The deeply rooted cultural portrayal of white women as good, kind, pure and in need of protection from harm obscures the reality that white women are humans who have blind spots, exercise power to pursue their self-interest, and can get defensive when held accountable. 2/ — Ed Post 🎓 (@edu_post) November 17, 2022

Or, you know, white women are human and do human stuff.

In a country where two-thirds of women voters are white and 61% of public school teachers are white women, those human failings and biases have real consequences for Black and Brown youth. 3/ — Ed Post 🎓 (@edu_post) November 17, 2022

Oh FFS.

Could it be that one of the greatest obstacles to educational justice in the United States lies in the mindsets—conscious or not—of white women as mothers, voters, and educators? 4/ — Ed Post 🎓 (@edu_post) November 17, 2022

DA DA DAAAAAAAA!

At the same time, we celebrate the allies in history: the white women accomplices who bucked the system and worked to provide just education to Black and Brown young people, sometimes at great personal cost. 5/ — Ed Post 🎓 (@edu_post) November 17, 2022

So not all of us suck. Gee, thanks.

We are excited to launch this project and hope our communities will explore the site and share with others in the education community. We look forward to your feedback and engaging in dialogue about how this coverage can help create change in our communities right now. 6/ — Ed Post 🎓 (@edu_post) November 17, 2022

Riiiiight.

Pass.

Demanding educational opportunity by casting all white teachers as racists and systematic oppressors… pic.twitter.com/wSY3Wu1oG4 — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) November 18, 2022

Don’t forget those evil white mothers as well.

Keep picking that scab. That's always good for healing. pic.twitter.com/AqGH7E2NVM — M. Ira Miles (@murmiles) November 18, 2022

Nah, they’ll always find something else to call racist.

It’s all they’ve got.

***

***

