So many rumors floating around Twitter claiming the tech giant will MEET ITS DEMISE here in the next few days. We have no real reason to believe this is true but we suppose it makes for a really entertaining Twittersphere. People saying their goodbyes, joking about how much better life will be without the time-suck that is Twitter …

Even AOC got in on it.

Hoping this doesn’t happen ⬇️ but just in case: it’s been wonderful tweeting with y’all! 🐣 As a backup, follow me on Instagram, same handle: @AOC – it’s really me there, as it is here. Or sign up for emails, where I’ll share any other platforms I join: https://t.co/Tt9J3IlWW8 https://t.co/xfe7HNvEW1 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 18, 2022

Make sure you find a way to continue paying attention to her!

Then she tweeted this to the ‘workers’ at Twitter. Notice, she didn’t say employees, she said WORKERS because you know, she’s all about POWER TO THE PEOPLE for workers and stuff.

Shout out to all the workers at Twitter. You all built a vital place for connection and deserved so much better. Millions of people appreciate the space you built and the hard work that went into it. Thank you 💙 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 18, 2022

Deserved so much better?

Really?

Such an annoying and unearned sense of entitlement. Deserved. Please. It’s a freakin’ job and let’s be honest, coordinating with the feds and limiting engagement to push a certain narrative on what is supposed to be a public square … Elon Musk is their karma.

Sorry, not sorry.

Oh, and speaking of Elon Musk:

You’re welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

Poor AOC, always getting one-upped by a billionaire.

She didn’t respond directly TO him, but we’re pretty sure this is a pathetic subtweet.

If only we had taxed the rich maybe none of this would have happened — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 18, 2022

Says the rich woman.

You *are* the rich. Cut a check to the IRS and show us the way. Oh, wait. You never practice what you preach, just like your carbon emissions jet-setting around the country. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 18, 2022

What he said.

How sad!

pic.twitter.com/nGmM7pDqAM — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 18, 2022

Power to the people to buy her overpriced merch.

Nancy Pelosi has checked out— that’s progress. — Alberto DeJesus (@albertojdejesus) November 18, 2022

Whoohoo!

via GIPHY

And yes … this is this editor’s new go-to gif anytime someone talks about Nancy Pelosi and how she’s DONE.

Paid $11 billion last year, how much did you pay? — Doug Roberman (@DougRoberman) November 18, 2022

Ding ding ding.

don’t you own a tesla 🤣🤣🤣 — Maliboomer (@Maliboomer_) November 18, 2022

AND fin.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

