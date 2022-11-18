So many rumors floating around Twitter claiming the tech giant will MEET ITS DEMISE here in the next few days. We have no real reason to believe this is true but we suppose it makes for a really entertaining Twittersphere. People saying their goodbyes, joking about how much better life will be without the time-suck that is Twitter …

Even AOC got in on it.

Make sure you find a way to continue paying attention to her!

Then she tweeted this to the ‘workers’ at Twitter. Notice, she didn’t say employees, she said WORKERS because you know, she’s all about POWER TO THE PEOPLE for workers and stuff.

Deserved so much better?

Really?

Such an annoying and unearned sense of entitlement. Deserved. Please. It’s a freakin’ job and let’s be honest, coordinating with the feds and limiting engagement to push a certain narrative on what is supposed to be a public square … Elon Musk is their karma.

Sorry, not sorry.

Oh, and speaking of Elon Musk:

Poor AOC, always getting one-upped by a billionaire.

She didn’t respond directly TO him, but we’re pretty sure this is a pathetic subtweet.

Says the rich woman.

What he said.

How sad!

Power to the people to buy her overpriced merch.

Whoohoo!

via GIPHY

And yes … this is this editor’s new go-to gif anytime someone talks about Nancy Pelosi and how she’s DONE.

Ding ding ding.

AND fin.

***

***

