We’ve spent a lot of time being lectured by our pals in the mainstream media about ‘citizen journalists’ and conspiracy theories. Interesting, isn’t it, how often these so-called conspiracy theories are actually very true, they’re just inconvenient for one party.

Guess which party.

Steve Krakauer put together a pretty legendary thread on what was once a conspiracy but of course, now that the election is over, we find out it was true all along.

Yesterday's conspiracy theories are today's legacy media news reports… A thread on some interesting stories that have emerged in just the past 9 days since the midterm elections have been held, surely no relation of course on the timing… 1/ — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) November 17, 2022

NBC Bay Area reporter @BigadShaban reported on the Pelosi attack based on source who saw body cam footage. It was almost identical to what Miguel Almaguer said 11/4 that got him suspended. DA says Pelosi will "need to explain…why he did what he did"https://t.co/OEe1fSucYU 2/ — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) November 17, 2022

… based on the source who saw the body cam footage that was almost identical to what Miguel Almaguer said on 11/4 that got him suspended.

Hrm.

WashPost reports after all that "secret docs!" drama, Trump raid produced basically nothing of interest. "Do not point to any nefarious effort by Trump to leverage, sell or use the government secrets…" more just about "ego" and keeping "mementos":https://t.co/lPsOdJyvHr 3/ — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) November 17, 2022

But you know, THERE COULD BE SOMETHING.

*eye roll*

NBC reports the January 6 committee will ignore "law enforcement failures" in final report, instead making it all about Trump. An entire team was working on that aspect, but was given a “pens down” order recently:https://t.co/lCuhNXB4OL 4/ — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) November 17, 2022

A ‘pens down’ order.

How convenient.

NYT reports the #2 man in the Oath Keepers, Greg McWhirter, was actually an FBI informant, talking to them for months ahead of the Capitol attack. Oh the day he was supposed to testify in the Rhodes trial, McWhirter, 40, had a heart attack & couldn't.https://t.co/tjcB3OKJsA 5/ — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) November 17, 2022

via GIPHY

NYT also reports the FBI "had as many as eight informants inside" inside the Proud Boys, in the months before AND after the January 6 riot. Despite this, NYT asserts "no evidence has surfaced suggesting that the FBI played any role in the attack." Yet!https://t.co/rGAfPKdAwn 6/ — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) November 17, 2022

As many as EIGHT … before and after J6.

Alrighty then.

Conveniently past midterms, of course.

If you said any of this – about January 6 and the FBI, Paul Pelosi, the Trump raid, SBF's virtue signaling – you would have been accused of being a conspiracy theorist. And now, in the post-midterms news cycle…they are all just true. Period. More in @FourthWatch tonight. 8/ — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) November 17, 2022

Funny how that works, ain’t it? Sort of like how the Hunter Biden laptop story was just ‘Russian disinformation’ before the 2020 election.

Seeing a pattern yet?

***

Related:

Nancy Pelosi TORCHED for ridiculous thread claiming House Dems did GREAT … losing the House

ZUBY’s EPIC thread of the ‘silliest, least scientific pandemic policies’ is HILARIOUSLY infuriating

Elon Musk’s response to people scolding him for firing Twitter ‘geniuses’ is just PERFECTION

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!