We’ve spent a lot of time being lectured by our pals in the mainstream media about ‘citizen journalists’ and conspiracy theories. Interesting, isn’t it, how often these so-called conspiracy theories are actually very true, they’re just inconvenient for one party.

Guess which party.

Steve Krakauer put together a pretty legendary thread on what was once a conspiracy but of course, now that the election is over, we find out it was true all along.

… based on the source who saw the body cam footage that was almost identical to what Miguel Almaguer said on 11/4 that got him suspended.

Hrm.

But you know, THERE COULD BE SOMETHING.

*eye roll*

A ‘pens down’ order.

How convenient.

As many as EIGHT … before and after J6.

Alrighty then.

Conveniently past midterms, of course.

Funny how that works, ain’t it? Sort of like how the Hunter Biden laptop story was just ‘Russian disinformation’ before the 2020 election.

Seeing a pattern yet?

