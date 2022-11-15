Sounds like Elon Musk may have fired more Twitter employees for being critical of him. Folks, this is not difficult, if you don’t like your boss and need to complain that’s fine, but don’t do it where the guy (gal) can see you and above all else, DON’T do it in front of billions of people on social media.

We feel like we’re taking crazy pills trying to explain this to Twitter employees.

Elon has fired numerous employees who were critical of him on Twitter and the company’s Slack, according to Protocal. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) November 15, 2022

It’s painfully clear, Twitter employees have no idea what the real world is like and how most companies are run. No free lunches, and gosh golly gee, you don’t get to act like a jerk to your boss. This is not new. This is not unheard of. This is what it’s like for MOST people outside of the tech bubble.

Musk was good enough to respond:

I would like to apologize for firing these geniuses. Their immense talent will no doubt be of great use elsewhere. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022

Those geniuses will be JUUUUST fine. LOL.

See, all good.

Just wonder if you feel bad about Rahul Ligma, fired from Twitter and just heard he got a job at FTX only to be fired from there a week later. Sad couple months for that guy….sigh. — Chris Katje (Chrisopedia) (@chriskatje) November 15, 2022

HA HA HA HA

Ligma & Johnson are welcome back anytime — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022

Double HA HA HA HA

Watching some of these blue checks (which there are way more of them now) complain about Musk acting like you know, a regular boss, has been quite entertaining.

NEW: Employees who have criticized Elon Musk in Twitter’s Slack channels were fired overnight over email. “We regret to inform you that your employment is terminated immediately,” they’re being told over email. “Your recent behavior has violated company policy.” — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 15, 2022

Again, this happens at most companies if employees’ behavior violates company policy.

It’s important to note that Twitter has long cultivated a culture of internal dissent: “Communicate fearlessly to build trust.” No internal codes of conduct have changed since Elon took over. So this is all out of the blue. — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 15, 2022

It’s all out of the blue that the new boss might not want to be trashed publicly.

Alrighty then.

Heh.

Employees say it appears that around 20 people have been fired so far for their Slack posts. — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 15, 2022

What do you even say? pic.twitter.com/DQAmRscs9J — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 15, 2022

Welcome to reality? This is how it feels to adult?

Just spitballin’.

***

***

