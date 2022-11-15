As Twitchy readers know, now-former Twitter employee Eric Frohnhoefer snidely contradicted Elon Musk openly on Twitter about something technical instead of keeping the discussion in-house and Musk fired him in ‘real-time’. We get it, there are a lot of fussy Twitter employees who can’t seem to accept their new boss, but it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know it’s not smart to talk smack at your boss in front of billions of people.

Would appear the ‘he’s fired’ comment from Musk was legit.

Guess it is official now. pic.twitter.com/5SRwotyD8J — Eric Frohnhoefer @ 🏡 (@EricFrohnhoefer) November 14, 2022

Guess Elon doesn’t play.

Doubtful this would have happened if you had just answered his question in earnest rather than first complaining that he should reply to your public tweet in private. Regardless, good luck to you. — Tim Quernemoen (@RealFrankyDog) November 15, 2022

Yeah, as someone who bragged about working on something for 6 years and it’s still not functional efficiently and correctly. — Anthony Cipollo (@acipollo) November 14, 2022

On what grounds? He's presumably at-will and his workplace isn't unionized. His termination also doesn't appear to be discriminatory or in violation of whistleblowing protections. Doesn't appear to be in violation of good faith and fair dealing standards either. — Connor D. Wolf (@ConnorInTheNews) November 14, 2022

Do they really think Musk is special? That other bosses would tolerate someone being that openly disrespectful to them IN FRONT OF THE WHOLE FREAKIN’ WORLD?

Talk about a bunch of people living in a bubble of entitlement and a grossly bloated idea of their self-worth. Ultimately it’s a business, not sure why they can’t seem to figure this out.

What did you think was gonna happen? 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/B1rQ9yURp1 — Chelsea Godmother 🇺🇸 🇳🇬 (@larmmy) November 15, 2022

If my employee tried to embarrass me on a public domain, I'd def fire him too. Good luck at your next job Eric. You should prolly not embarrass your next boss in public. https://t.co/51O6trArri — Rick (@Devttorney) November 15, 2022

This is not a difficult concept.

Unless, apparently, you’re a Twitter employee.

***

***

