Not sure if you’ve noticed, dear reader, but there has been a lot of rumbling about who is to blame for these, let’s face it, not GREAT midterm election results. It’s looking more and more like we’ll win the House (C’MON ALREADY) but when Republicans out-voted Democrats by 6 million votes, by all accounts this should have been a Red Wave.

So what went wrong?

Lots of people already pushing the debate over who would be a better candidate for Republicans in 2024 … while there are also plenty of us who just want to get through this freakin’ election first. And with the pushing and debating, we’re seeing ‘infighting’ with some folks, especially about Trump and DeSantis.

Luckily, Glenn Greenwald put this whole Trump/DeSantis thing into much-needed perspective:

Keep going.

Look at Glenn, making a case for each man without taking either one out or attacking them.

Absolutely true.

They are very much ‘Blue No Matter Who.’ Look at who they elected in Pennsylvania. A dead guy and Lurch.

This debate is needed and healthy.

We repeat, needed and healthy.

Democrats NEED us to ‘feud’ amongst ourselves. Let’s not give it to them.

People evolve.

No way.

This entire RACE will now be interesting, considering DeSantis hasn’t even really thrown his hat in the ring. Could he? Absolutely. Should he? Also, absolutely. That’s what our primaries are for – we should make our leaders and would-be presidents WORK for our votes, yes? Prove to us they are the right person for the job.

As Glenn said, this is all healthy and needed.

***

***

