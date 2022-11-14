Rachel Vindman, who only has any sort of name recognition because of the toad she’s married to, wanted so badly to go after Dana Loesch (who likely blocked her for being more annoying than her husband) that she used Alexander’s account to troll her.

Yeah, that’s pretty lame, doncha think?

Then again, it’s pretty lame that her claim to fame is SHE’S THAT GUY’S WIFE but we digress.

How did that plan work out for you @DLoesch? You should have blocked my husband when you blocked me

💜 Rachel xx pic.twitter.com/Y4t6K6NqVk — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) November 13, 2022

Petty.

Desperate.

Sad.

Looking for relevance anywhere she can find it?

Yeah, that works.

I don’t recall who Rachel is but she seems very upset https://t.co/ZSKmGPfHBU — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 13, 2022

HA!

We love Dana.

Guess one annoying Vindman deserves another. Or something.

Are you tweeting from another account to evade a block? How petty. Stop being tacky; it's embarrasing the actual ladies here. — Tabby, kulak and lore collector (@robo_tabby) November 13, 2022

Yes, she is.

And what makes this even more embarrassing is she’s proud of it.

Democrats just elected a recovering stroke victim who can't string two sentences together as Senator and has a POTUS who exhibits symptoms of frontal lobe dementia. Don't lecture anyone about voting for someone that will vote for things you want — Daniel Thorpe (@Dan_Thorpe) November 13, 2022

But hey, she sure showed Dana.

Oh, wait.

No.

***

Related:

Tweep asking for questions to ask Hunter Biden during his FIRST Twitter Space goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

James Woods says OUT LOUD what the mainstream media refuses to about FTX, Ukraine, and Democrats

Elon Musk’s response to Sen. Ed Markey RANTING at him over being parodied is STRAIGHT-FIRE and LOL

***

Editor’s note: In celebration of the three-year anniversary of the launch of our VIP program, we are offering a tremendous discount on Twitchy VIP