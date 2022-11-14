Good news, guys! The smartest man President Biden knows, aka Hunter Biden, will be taking part in his first ever Twitter Space on Tuesday, November 15th at 12:15 PM EST.

Ha.

HAAA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, this is just too damn funny.

Mario Nawfal will be asking Hunter questions, and he was good enough to ask Twitter what they thought he should ask him.

He got WAY more than he asked for.

Hunter Biden joining Tuesday 12.15PM EST (video below), first time on Twitter Spaces at a time where we as an industry try to reach & educate the masses! What should I ask him? pic.twitter.com/owLAi8Bn7y — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 14, 2022

He’s an artist?

Really?

K.

Pretty sure Hunter won’t be answering any of these questions … EL OH EL.

Do you think you are the smartest man your dad knows? — e-beth (@ebeth360) November 14, 2022

I would start by asking if he would like his computer back. — William Joseph Donovan (@DonovansGhost) November 14, 2022

When will your daughter, Navy be accepted into your family and invited to the the White House? — e-beth (@ebeth360) November 14, 2022

Meep.

But fair question.

Ask what the name of his estranged daughter is — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 14, 2022

You think he’d know, right?

What's his annual budget for hookers and parmesan. — Rebecca – (@bazylitch) November 14, 2022

Meep meep.

What is he getting his love child for Christmas? — Just Donna (@Crypsis12) November 14, 2022

Gift cards always work if you’re sending a gift to someone you don’t know very well.

Ahem.

Still giving 10% to the big guy? — KD 🐊🦩🐊🦩🚛🚚 (@KirseyBelle) November 14, 2022

Ask about crack, hookers, Ukraine, and the laptop. — Rektdart (@RektPlanet) November 14, 2022

Seems like a good and complete list – and things Hunter would know about.

Ask him why his fathers DNC took illegal contribution from FTX — Base Crypto (@Blockchainlawy9) November 14, 2022

Surely ‘The Big Guy’ got his 10%.

Does the big guy smell Hunter’s hair too? — Mimi (@MadMimi3) November 14, 2022

Annnd fin.

***

