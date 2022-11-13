Awww, poor Senator Markey. Elon doesn’t think he’s special anymore.

It would appear a Washington Post reporter was able to create a verified parody account of the senator, and he was none too happy about it. Hey man, some of us have been getting impersonated for years on Twitter by hateful trolls and the bigs never cared about us.

That being said, we will say it does make our jobs a TEENSY bit harder because we have to make sure the blue-check really is that person BUT we don’t mind taking the extra steps if it means more people can be who they really are and have a say.

Markey screeched at Elon:

A @washingtonpost reporter was able to create a verified account impersonating me—I’m asking for answers from @elonmusk who is putting profits over people and his debt over stopping disinformation. Twitter must explain how this happened and how to prevent it from happening again. pic.twitter.com/R4r7p6mduP — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) November 11, 2022

Elon’s response was perfection:

Perhaps it is because your real account sounds like a parody? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

Annnnnd we’re dead.

And why does your pp have a mask!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

Meep.

To protect against digital viruses — Sir Doge of the Coin ⚔️ (@dogeofficialceo) November 13, 2022

Markey is lying in his first sentence. The blue check does NOT verify identity anymore. It’s as simple as that. He’s lying. — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) November 13, 2022

What else is new?

Hilarious. But we do need another color of verification for journalists and politicians. It has been chaos and the Verified tab is now useless. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) November 13, 2022

Ooooh yeah!

