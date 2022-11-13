Because people didn’t already think Maricopa County was a joke … wow.

It has been a crazy five days since the election. And what we mean by crazy is pathetic, painful, infuriating, and even nauseating. It has NOT been fun. And knowing more people voted for Republicans even though Democrats held the Senate (and the House is way closer than any of us would like) makes it all the crappier.

Yay, politics.

All of that being said, Maricopa County in all of its infinite wisdom, decided to write a thread lecturing, shaming, finger-wagging, and basically acting like complete troglodytes on Twitter. Way to piss everyone off at you even more.

Take a look:

VOTERS: All legal votes will be counted. Your vote will count equally whether it is reported first, last, or somewhere in between. Thank you for participating. — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) November 12, 2022

That’s what people are worried about, ya’ nobs. THE LEGAL VOTES.

And the longer this gets drawn out, the more people will wonder what’s going on.

CANDIDATES: All legal votes will be counted, including votes for you. If you have the most votes in the final tally, you will be elected. If you do not have the most votes, you will have lost your election. — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) November 12, 2022

See what we mean?

Again, as you read this keep in mind who is responsible for elections in Arizona. And who is LITERALLY leading in the gubernatorial election.

*adjusts tinfoil*

DISINFORMATION SUPER SPREADERS: Please read Arizona election law & the elections procedures manual before asking leading questions about how something seems suspicious. There are processes + checks and balances in place to make sure every legal vote is only counted once. — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) November 12, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man, our sides. DISINFORMATION SUPER SPREADERS.

Could they be any more Leftist leaning? Biased? But hey, you guys, if you don’t trust them THAT’S YOUR PROBLEM.

Holy Hell.

This is the most bizarre election since … well, 2020.

*sigh*

SOCIAL MEDIA BOTS: Your disapproval is duly noted but your upvotes and retweets will not be part of this year’s totals. This is not meant as an affront to your robot overlords, it’s just not allowed for in Arizona law. — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) November 12, 2022

They know bots don’t read, correct?

Wow.

@KariLake When you win, will you please find out who wrote these tweets and fire them. Thank you. #arizonaelections — Phlippr (@phlipprnet) November 12, 2022

Maricopa County tweets sounding an awful lot like the arrogance coming from the DNC and liberal group who have the DOJ in their hip pocket. "Sit down and shut up. We DON'T have to listen to you" — Rusty Jewell (@NOMalreadytaken) November 13, 2022

Yuuuuup.

What about thousands of voters who couldn’t participate bc tabulators didn’t work on Election Day? What’s your answer? — Dr. Andrew Jackson (@DrAndrewJackson) November 12, 2022

What about the votes of the 7% of the people affected by your inability to properly put ink in your printers? Do they matter? — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) November 12, 2022

See this just comes off as elitist and snobbish to put it politely. Your election system is the stain of the state and the country. You are an embarrassment. And good to know that if you disapprove you’re just a bot. — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) November 13, 2022

Hope you can have them counted before the Super Bowl. — Tony Bruno (Shadow Banned) (@TonyBrunoShow) November 13, 2022

Hey man, it’s good to set goals.

No one believes this. — Among the Wildflowers (@deaflibertarian) November 13, 2022

And that’s the biggest problem of all.

We can’t believe any of them.

***

