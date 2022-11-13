Because people didn’t already think Maricopa County was a joke … wow.

It has been a crazy five days since the election. And what we mean by crazy is pathetic, painful, infuriating, and even nauseating. It has NOT been fun. And knowing more people voted for Republicans even though Democrats held the Senate (and the House is way closer than any of us would like) makes it all the crappier.

Yay, politics.

All of that being said, Maricopa County in all of its infinite wisdom, decided to write a thread lecturing, shaming, finger-wagging, and basically acting like complete troglodytes on Twitter. Way to piss everyone off at you even more.

Take a look:

That’s what people are worried about, ya’ nobs. THE LEGAL VOTES.

And the longer this gets drawn out, the more people will wonder what’s going on.

See what we mean?

Again, as you read this keep in mind who is responsible for elections in Arizona. And who is LITERALLY leading in the gubernatorial election.

*adjusts tinfoil*

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man, our sides. DISINFORMATION SUPER SPREADERS.

Could they be any more Leftist leaning? Biased? But hey, you guys, if you don’t trust them THAT’S YOUR PROBLEM.

Holy Hell.

This is the most bizarre election since … well, 2020.

*sigh*

They know bots don’t read, correct?

Wow.

Yuuuuup.

Hey man, it’s good to set goals.

And that’s the biggest problem of all.

We can’t believe any of them.

***

***

