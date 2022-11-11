Maloney and AOC? Fighting? Yes, please.

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

Would appear Sean ‘Let Them Eat Chef Boyardee’ Maloney is blaming AOC for his loss, claiming he didn’t see her ‘one minute of these midterms’ helping their House majority.

He had to know this was a really stupid thing to say, right? WELL then again, he did tell a bunch of scared, worried, and anxious people to just eat canned pasta to survive the current economy so … he probably didn’t know this was stupid.

And of course, since we all know AOC probably spends a good chunk of her day searching herself, she was more than aware of the article and FLIPPED the eff out.

Told you, grab the corn.

But wait, there’s more.

Dem party abandonment in key areas?

Trending

Oooh, tell us more, Sandy.

Like, yeah!

She sure told him.

*eating popcorn, nom nom nom*

LIKE, SO THERE!

Ha ha ha ha ha ha

Wow.

Interesting.

YEAH, Alex, take your own party apart. You can do it!

via GIPHY

Serio.

***

Related:

MSNBC says if you’re a Democrat you’re WORRIED about Kari Lake at this point in AZ gov race (watch)

THIS –> James Woods sums up 2022 Midterm Elections perfectly in 1 tweet as only HE can

Julie Kelly shares J6 BOMBSHELL we all missed while watching the election (how CONVEEENIENT)

***

Editor’s note: In celebration of the three-year anniversary of the launch of our VIP program, we are offering a tremendous discount on Twitchy VIP memberships! Join now and use promo VIPWEEK to receive 45% off!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCSean Maloney