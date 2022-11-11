Maloney and AOC? Fighting? Yes, please.

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

Would appear Sean ‘Let Them Eat Chef Boyardee’ Maloney is blaming AOC for his loss, claiming he didn’t see her ‘one minute of these midterms’ helping their House majority.

He had to know this was a really stupid thing to say, right? WELL then again, he did tell a bunch of scared, worried, and anxious people to just eat canned pasta to survive the current economy so … he probably didn’t know this was stupid.

.@RepSeanMaloney on soon to be former colleague @AOC:

“The last time I ran into A.O.C., we were beating her endorsed candidate two to one in a primary, and I didn’t see her one minute of these midterms helping our House majority.” https://t.co/55gWdicCmL — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) November 11, 2022

And of course, since we all know AOC probably spends a good chunk of her day searching herself, she was more than aware of the article and FLIPPED the eff out.

Told you, grab the corn.

Let’s make something crystal clear:

– SPM courted me for donations to swing races & it was the 1st thing I did this term. Over a quarter million for Dems this cycle, DCCC facilitated some & now he denies it.

– If he isn’t aware of my visit to CA & efforts we put in, that’s on him https://t.co/eACfScbB3T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 11, 2022

But wait, there’s more.

– Because of Dem party abandonment in key areas, statewide victories depended HEAVILY on driving up numbers in progressive areas like mine & @nywfp – To our knowledge, I was the only NYC House Dem in a safe seat to run a full-throated heavy field operation for GOTV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 11, 2022

Dem party abandonment in key areas?

Oooh, tell us more, Sandy.

What I love about his claim that we gave frontline members “donations they didn’t want”: a) the VAST majority were good w/ early financial support to position themselves early b) for the few who didn’t want our help + got it, where do you think we got the $ info to give? DCCC! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 11, 2022

Like, yeah!

As for him “not seeing me” – perhaps it’s because he as a party leader chose not to see nor value prominent members of his party for years. Either way, we will continue to organize & turn out undervalued + unseen communities in this country – whether the powerful like it or not. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 11, 2022

She sure told him.

Lastly, many moderate dems + leaders made it very clear that our help was not welcome nor wanted. Despite our many, many offers. Yet found ways to try to help from afar. So for them to blame us for respecting their approach in their districts is laughable. Take some ownership. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 11, 2022

*eating popcorn, nom nom nom*

Yet we* — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 11, 2022

LIKE, SO THERE!

Ha ha ha ha ha ha

Wow.

pic.twitter.com/PYwru3gWE6 — Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) November 11, 2022

They want your money, not your policy. Don’t hold back Alex, corporate Dems need to go into the dustbin of history. @AOC — Jen Perelman (@JenChangeFL) November 11, 2022

Interesting.

YEAH, Alex, take your own party apart. You can do it!

Just curious what have you done with your time outside of claiming people wanna sleep with you and posting on twitter?

Loser — William Scott (@kryptoniondog) November 11, 2022

To be clear, progressives are fully expected to get in line behind mainstream Dems for the betterment of the party, but when progressives are in tight races you have to fend for yourselves — Carl Allen (@RealCarlAllen) November 11, 2022

via GIPHY

Serio.

