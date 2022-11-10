Now we know why Biden and the media were telling us all it would be ‘normal’ for the midterm elections to take days or even weeks to be called. Interesting though how they claimed it would be Pennsylvania that would take a long time but they magically called that for Fetterman on Tuesday night.

Ahem.

Seems the only real races that are ‘too close to call’ are ones Republicans could actually win.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

James Woods did a far better job of summing up this current shiznit show than we can:

Only one clear truth emerged from this election: this country is evenly divided and each side thinks the other is literally insane. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 9, 2022

Longest, most drawn-out, crazy, and quite honestly EXHAUSTING set of midterm elections yet.

Absolutely true. Those other guys are nuts. — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@Storm4Congress) November 9, 2022

HA HA HA HA

We agree.

…and cheating, sir. As an Arizonan, I’m saying our elections are very poorly run, at least. — Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry #Karizona (@sav01) November 9, 2022

And both sides will misinterpret the results and continue to not make things better. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) November 9, 2022

Then you have the RINOs in the middle playing both sides of the game for their enrichment. — I Hate The Media©™ 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) November 10, 2022

Do you think the Dems will agree to that? I think not. — Sandy🕊️ (@sjr_mchugh) November 9, 2022

Of course not.

Unfortunate but true. What brings us back together? — TX Bill (@GOT_TXBill) November 9, 2022

Your guess is as good as ours.

Not holding our breath …

***

***

