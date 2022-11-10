We know there are a LOT of dummies on MSNBC, but boy howdy, Katy Tur sure takes her job as one seriously. Listening to her talk about John Fetterman running for president … yeah.

Even Jen Psaki seems to be a bit bewildered (before she did the hair thing and recovered) by Tur’s comments.

Watch this:

Leftists on MSNBC discuss a Fetterman presidential run.pic.twitter.com/UpEKmzLiBR — American Pigeon (@AmericanPigeon) November 10, 2022

Fetterman.

Pennsylvania elected a guy who can’t complete a sentence and Tur thinks he should run for president.

Alrighty then.

Seriously.

As if we needed any more proof that candidate quality means nothing to the Democratic Party and their media sycophants. https://t.co/P3kyLC8j1i — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) November 10, 2022

Politics and comedy had a baby… https://t.co/zqvxA4X2gp — Adam Friended (@Friended4Ever) November 10, 2022

This level of laughable Democrat overconfidence is how Republicans end up winning presidential races. https://t.co/ny5yXnxwZu — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 10, 2022

We can only hope so.

***

Related:

Joy Reid laughs as sexist lowlife d-bag Kurt Bardella openly sexualizes Lauren Boebert (watch)

AOC dragged for whining about the unwashed masses being able to get a blue-check and LOL

What. The. Absolute. EFF. GOP?! (ARGLE BARGLE RAR!) No really … we DESERVE answers

***

Editor’s note: In celebration of the three-year anniversary of the launch of our VIP program, we are offering a tremendous discount on Twitchy VIP memberships! Join now and use promo VIPWEEK to receive 45% off!