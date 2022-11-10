We know there are a LOT of dummies on MSNBC, but boy howdy, Katy Tur sure takes her job as one seriously. Listening to her talk about John Fetterman running for president … yeah.
Even Jen Psaki seems to be a bit bewildered (before she did the hair thing and recovered) by Tur’s comments.
Watch this:
Leftists on MSNBC discuss a Fetterman presidential run.pic.twitter.com/UpEKmzLiBR
— American Pigeon (@AmericanPigeon) November 10, 2022
Fetterman.
Pennsylvania elected a guy who can’t complete a sentence and Tur thinks he should run for president.
Alrighty then.
— Lily Kay (@Duchess36N) November 10, 2022
Seriously.
As if we needed any more proof that candidate quality means nothing to the Democratic Party and their media sycophants. https://t.co/P3kyLC8j1i
— Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) November 10, 2022
Drugs are bad. https://t.co/WAminv8KFg
— Todd Wilson (@TDubb) November 10, 2022
Politics and comedy had a baby… https://t.co/zqvxA4X2gp
— Adam Friended (@Friended4Ever) November 10, 2022
This level of laughable Democrat overconfidence is how Republicans end up winning presidential races. https://t.co/ny5yXnxwZu
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 10, 2022
We can only hope so.
***
Related:
Joy Reid laughs as sexist lowlife d-bag Kurt Bardella openly sexualizes Lauren Boebert (watch)
AOC dragged for whining about the unwashed masses being able to get a blue-check and LOL
What. The. Absolute. EFF. GOP?! (ARGLE BARGLE RAR!) No really … we DESERVE answers
***
Editor’s note: In celebration of the three-year anniversary of the launch of our VIP program, we are offering a tremendous discount on Twitchy VIP memberships! Join now and use promo VIPWEEK to receive 45% off!
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.