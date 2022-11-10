We know there are a LOT of dummies on MSNBC, but boy howdy, Katy Tur sure takes her job as one seriously. Listening to her talk about John Fetterman running for president … yeah.

Even Jen Psaki seems to be a bit bewildered (before she did the hair thing and recovered) by Tur’s comments.

Watch this:

Fetterman.

Pennsylvania elected a guy who can’t complete a sentence and Tur thinks he should run for president.

Alrighty then.

Seriously.

We can only hope so.

