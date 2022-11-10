You guys! O.M. G! AOC seems kinda sorta upset that any old person can actually get verified on Twitter. THE NERVE of Elon Musk, evening the playing field and treating all of his users as if they matter.

What will Sandy do if she has to read tweets from the unwashed MASSES?! Like, it’s not ok to ask her to moderate her own content and ask her to think and stuff!

Only like totally super important people like HER should have a blue check ya’ know.

Gah! It makes Instagram so HARD for her that anyone can be verified, she just wants to like, talk to IMPORTANT people.

DUH!

Awww, that’s it. Treating users equally is setting the elites up for targeted harassment.

How can anyone stand, let alone vote, for this harpy?

Not when that equity in any way impacts HER.

HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, full transparency, this editor paid for the blue-check (they refused to verify over 20 times) mainly because of AOC’s tweet. Maybe Elon should give her some sort of bonus for helping him sign so many people up.

Heh.

And that’s what makes her craziest of all.

Editor’s Note: Republican voters deserve answers and accountability for the failed red wave.

