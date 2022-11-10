You guys! O.M. G! AOC seems kinda sorta upset that any old person can actually get verified on Twitter. THE NERVE of Elon Musk, evening the playing field and treating all of his users as if they matter.

What will Sandy do if she has to read tweets from the unwashed MASSES?! Like, it’s not ok to ask her to moderate her own content and ask her to think and stuff!

Wait… so if people can pay $8 to get verified, does that mean strangers can just pay to get into their mentions tab? Bc that will make following public conversations w/ journalists, outlets,& others almost impossible to track 🤔 IG has this issue and it’s unusable in that regard — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 9, 2022

Only like totally super important people like HER should have a blue check ya’ know.

Gah! It makes Instagram so HARD for her that anyone can be verified, she just wants to like, talk to IMPORTANT people.

DUH!

If so, it definitely seems like a tool that’s ripe for targeted harassment, especially of women + others on this platform — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 9, 2022

Awww, that’s it. Treating users equally is setting the elites up for targeted harassment.

How can anyone stand, let alone vote, for this harpy?

Thought you were all about equity, chica? — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) November 9, 2022

Not when that equity in any way impacts HER.

Get over yourself. Elon won’t date you — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) November 9, 2022

AOC complaining that she’ll actually have to talk to people as a Congresswoman is just…it’s almost baffling. — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) November 10, 2022

I mean, if bartenders named Sandy can be Representatives, why can't the average Joe get a blue check? Progress. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) November 10, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, full transparency, this editor paid for the blue-check (they refused to verify over 20 times) mainly because of AOC’s tweet. Maybe Elon should give her some sort of bonus for helping him sign so many people up.

Heh.

You still complaining about $8. Soooo last week. Get over it — DOOOD Ranks (@TomGreer8) November 10, 2022

You know you can just turn notifications on for the people you really want to see, right? — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) November 10, 2022

Yeah.. You aren't "special" anymore… You are a Public SERVANT … Now the Peasants can get heard too over the BS — Hey Catie Text Trump to 88022 (@CatieGus) November 10, 2022

You don't have to stay. — Dusty (@dustopian) November 10, 2022

And that’s what makes her craziest of all.

***

***

