If you really want to see what Democrats think of women who dare disagree with them, look at how they treat Lauren Boebert. We know you know the saying about how when someone shows you who they really are you should believe them BUT we feel the need to say it again …

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

Watch this, it’s just gross and obnoxious from Joy Reid and a-hole, Kurt Bardella:

MSNBC's @JoyAnnReid: "What job will Lauren Boebert have if she loses?"@kurtbardella: "I guess it might be a gain for OnlyFans" pic.twitter.com/fVf5QZG6xa — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 10, 2022

Really guys?

That’s funny?

Can you IMAGINE the sh*t-fit these same houseplants would throw if conservatives on a panel said something about AOC like this? It would be nothing but, ‘THE RIGHT HATES WOMEN, THE RIGHT SEXUALIZES WOMEN, THE RIGHT ARE NAZI MISOGYNISTS’ for days on end. But since they’re trashing Boebert, it’s AOK.

Ha ha ha.

Just no words for how gross this is.

What he said.

Kurt's praying for it. — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) November 10, 2022

What a creepsh*t, right?

kurt is consistently awful, just no moral compass — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) November 10, 2022

Hence, Democrat.

The same guys who bemoan Trump's behavior then go on msnbc and act like…Trump. — Captain Solo (@captainsolo53) November 10, 2022

That’s how it’s always been.

They hate Trump because he treats them like they treat everyone else.

And then pretend THEY’RE the kind and tolerant ones.

This behavior is totally fine as long as it’s directed at a Republican woman. Joy and Kurt are trash.

They’ll always be trash. Good job @MSNBC

Keep it up.

The 3 people, who watch your channel, approve. — MissUSA1776 (@real_miss_kim) November 10, 2022

Sounds like he'd pay her for it. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) November 10, 2022

He certainly seems familiar with the site.

very brave of an MSNBC host to imply sex work is degrading and only desperate people do it — shoe (@shoe0nhead) November 10, 2022

Is anyone affiliated with Lincoln Project not a perv? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 10, 2022

Nope.

Clearly not.

