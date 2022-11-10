Why is it taking the same states DAYS to count votes … again?! This feels eerily similar to 2020, watching and waiting as Arizona and Nevada count votes. Heck, Nevada has said they won’t know until NEXT WEEK, and Arizona? We have no idea WTF is going on there and considering gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs was actually IN CHARGE of her own election yeah, we have questions.

That will likely go unanswered.

Charles C. W. Cooke has an idea for what can be done in these dumpster fire states. Now, we know most of our readers aren’t fans of Jeb Bush BUT he did help fix Florida.

Take a look:

Notice, he doesn’t say elect the guy, he just says hire him to help these states figure out how to fix the mess they’re in. Of course, that’s assuming they want to fix the mess they’re in.

*cough cough*

He continued:

BINGO.

How the heck can Florida do in one night what it takes Arizona and Nevada even weeks to do? Guessing it has to do with Voter ID, in-person voting, no ballot harvesting … you know, the tools Democrats love most since 2020.

81 million votes y’all!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Seeing a theme here.

