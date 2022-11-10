Why is it taking the same states DAYS to count votes … again?! This feels eerily similar to 2020, watching and waiting as Arizona and Nevada count votes. Heck, Nevada has said they won’t know until NEXT WEEK, and Arizona? We have no idea WTF is going on there and considering gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs was actually IN CHARGE of her own election yeah, we have questions.

That will likely go unanswered.

Charles C. W. Cooke has an idea for what can be done in these dumpster fire states. Now, we know most of our readers aren’t fans of Jeb Bush BUT he did help fix Florida.

Take a look:

As I suggested in 2020, the first thing a lot of U.S. states ought to do when this week is over is call up Jeb Bush and pay him to fly out from Miami and explain how he took Florida’s vote-counting system from a national embarrassment to the gold standard. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 10, 2022

Notice, he doesn’t say elect the guy, he just says hire him to help these states figure out how to fix the mess they’re in. Of course, that’s assuming they want to fix the mess they’re in.

*cough cough*

He continued:

Florida has three times the population of Arizona, and nearly seven times the population of Nevada. It can be done. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 10, 2022

BINGO.

How the heck can Florida do in one night what it takes Arizona and Nevada even weeks to do? Guessing it has to do with Voter ID, in-person voting, no ballot harvesting … you know, the tools Democrats love most since 2020.

81 million votes y’all!

Florida was done counting in less time than it took for Democrats to kick illegals out of Martha's Vineyard. https://t.co/b9hqkTJbQE — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) November 10, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

They don’t want it done, which is the problem — Joe Lepera (@Lepera_Joe) November 10, 2022

They don’t want to fix the problem. — Joe (B) for BASF (@Josef_Lemonovic) November 10, 2022

The mistake lies in assuming that the powers in charge in those other places want to make the system better. — Richard A Harrison (@RAHarrisonPA) November 10, 2022

Seeing a theme here.

***

