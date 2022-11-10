Julie Kelly dropped a pretty big bombshell on Twitter while the rest of us were busy watching this painfully slow and ridiculously drawn-out election. Note, if Florida can count their ballots in one night, states like Nevada and Arizona with far smaller populations should be able to get it done DAMMIT but we digress.

Check this out, an FBI informant served as the Oath Keeper’s vice president …

That seems shady, eh?

While everyone fixated on election, NYT reports on existence of high-level "Oath Keeper" who actually was an FBI informant months before Jan 6. The informant served as the Oath Keepers’ vice president but was secretly reporting to the F.B.I…https://t.co/eyp5aOQHNR — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 10, 2022

FBI keeps poppin’ up with J6. Just sayin’.

*adjusts tinfoil*

about the group’s activities in the weeks and months leading up to the Capitol attack." At least 5 FBI informants involved in Oath Keepers. DOJ wanted info on those assets kept from jury.https://t.co/v1iE95EeI1 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 10, 2022

Kept from the jury.

Hrm.

From American Greatness:

In a scathing closing argument during the first trial, Christopher Gibbons, Fox’s public defender, denounced the FBI’s conduct as “unacceptable in America. That’s not how it works. They don’t make terrorists so we can arrest them.” Unfortunately, that is precisely what’s happening in America, and it’s beyond unacceptable—it threatens national security as the FBI ignores legitimate dangers and destroys innocent lives. Further, the definition of “domestic terrorism” is statutorily vague so it can apply to minor infractions in the Capitol protest, even for those who had no intention or knowledge that they were committing a crime. Absurd charges such as obstruction, conspiracy, and “parading” in the Capitol, a petty offense, are the equivalent of blowing up a jetliner or federal office building, according to the Biden regime.

That sounds an awful lot like entrapment or something else not quite legal …

I am a broken record on this score: Nearly everything on Jan 6 can be traced to Whitmer fednapping. You know else was #2 in the imaginary "militia" group in Whitmer caper? The lead informant, Dan Chappel. See a pattern?https://t.co/wN8nPgnTcY — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 10, 2022

We’ve been seeing patterns for a long long time now.

And unfortunately the people it should matter to don’t seem to care.

This doesn’t surprise anyone with a pulse. — 🇺🇸SouthEast🇺🇸 (@SouthEastNorth2) November 10, 2022

With a pulse, so not the one guy Democrats elected in PA and NO, that’s not a Fetterman joke. They literally voted for a dead guy there.

Talk about, ‘Blue No Matter Who.’

Imagine our surprise. — Lukas Coates (@LLV24) November 10, 2022

We wouldn’t be more surprised if we woke up tomorrow with our heads sewn to the carpet.

