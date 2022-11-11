It’s not often you hear the words ‘If you’re a Democrat, you’re worried …’ muttered on MSNBC so you know what’s happening in Arizona is a pretty big deal. The tinfoil part of all of us is pretty sure if they thought these votes were going to go Katie Hobbs’ way they’d have already called this race, but since that may not be the end result?

Yeah.

Watch this from MSNBC:

MSNBC is now saying what we've been saying for days. Kari will be Arizona's next governor. pic.twitter.com/r9sYZgjrFv — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 11, 2022

Saying this on MSNBC … yeah.

They are worried.

They should be.

Remember the good ol’ days when we knew who won which race on election night? When you felt like you could at least somewhat trust what was happening? Yeah, good times. The more they draw this out, the less people trust the process.

Folks, @SteveKornacki is the only smart election analyst on tv. https://t.co/6rmKJp9gxw — Rich Baris "The People's Pundit" (@Peoples_Pundit) November 11, 2022

Fair point on Steve Kornacki, other than he works for MSNBC.

As it should be — JoeyBagofDonuts (@joerock9) November 11, 2022

Better hope so or they will turn Arizona into California — Ghost (@GHOST_branch) November 11, 2022

LFG! — Lil Suze 🇺🇸 (@scaboochie) November 11, 2022

Until 2020 no election took this long — sheri Brown (@sheriBr56943243) November 11, 2022

Yup. Almost as if the rules Democrats put in place made our elections worse.

Shocking, we know.

